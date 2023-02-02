ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

In Photos: Disney Celebrates 100 Years With Three New Attractions

By Kevin Andrew Dolak
Los Angeles Magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
 3 days ago

The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebration began on Friday with three grand premieres at the Disneyland Resort, including new ToonTown ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, as the Anaheim parks draw massive crowds celebrating a century of Disney.

The Jan. 27 opening of the new ride named for two of Disney’s absolute classic characters comes in advance of the park’s official re-opening of the ToonTown section on March 8. On the same day, the reimagining of the Disney and Pixar film-focused fountain projection extravaganza World of Color as World of Color One premiered at Disney California Adventure Park, and the new nighttime spectacular, Wondrous Journeys , featuring castle projections and fireworks, came to Disneyland.

On opening night, swelling crowds waiting to see Wondrous Journeys were so huge that the park announced that all viewing areas were closed to new guests well before the show started; meanwhile, the virtual queue for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway filled up instantly as guests queued up for over an hour to purchase special popcorn buckets and sippers. The purple 100th Anniversary Spirit Jersey was sold out well before the end of the day.

LAMag was there to hit all of these new Disney hotspots and check out all of the fireworks, decorations and merch. Enjoy it all here, in case you’re unable (or unwilling) to brave the crowds at Disneyland yourself.

Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration 1 of 52
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zq1Am_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1rhg_0kaaSm5F00
Disneyland Resort's Celebration of Disney's 100th Anniversary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTGxY_0kaaSm5F00
Disneyland Resort's Celebration of Disney's 100th Anniversary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YnyA_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gjlq_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Toon Town at Disenyland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiBwH_0kaaSm5F00
The New Toontown Entrance Sign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eb89_0kaaSm5F00
Disneyland Resort's Celebration of Disney's 100th Anniversary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbrD1_0kaaSm5F00
Disneyland Resort's Celebration of Disney's 100th Anniversary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmXGH_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Toon Town at Disenyland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHbg3_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Toon Town at Disenyland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24djoq_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGePU_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZLzT_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2F5t_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXaSO_0kaaSm5F00
Disneyland Resort's Celebration of Disney's 100th Anniversary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICoM1_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgYiO_0kaaSm5F00
@itsestherlane and @teenmccurdy Enjoying Some Time in the Brand New Toon Town at Disenyland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWMRS_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQm1u_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvRP2_0kaaSm5F00
“World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bEXz_0kaaSm5F00
Castmembers Showing Off Their Brand New Costumes for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9lEK_0kaaSm5F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTr34_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QXHv_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdDr7_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oG4sG_0kaaSm5F00
Disneyland Resort's Celebration of Disney's 100th Anniversary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sn9p_0kaaSm5F00
@dressesandcapes and @logan_allison_ Waiting to Board the Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNZ1k_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmh4Q_0kaaSm5F00
Castmembers Showing Off Their Brand New Costumes for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15EaVg_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOLwh_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQzmp_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VeM3Q_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11t7Md_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EarER_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S23X6_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3en17z_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nl3tE_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdp5J_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJ6AG_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415ft9_0kaaSm5F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcuYm_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mwwyc_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVKZJ_0kaaSm5F00
The Brand New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toon Town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDvk1_0kaaSm5F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwVlw_0kaaSm5F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxYxx_0kaaSm5F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lnhI_0kaaSm5F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4g0k_0kaaSm5F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuKfb_0kaaSm5F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRBIx_0kaaSm5F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqRqN_0kaaSm5F00

The post In Photos: Disney Celebrates 100 Years With Three New Attractions appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

