Man dies in parking lot from apparent shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a shooting in Portland's Mill Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police. Investigators say the victim was shot in a parking lot on Southeast Division and 112th just after 2:00 a.m. The man died at the scene and the suspect...
Crash in East Portland injures three; one critically
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating a collision in east Portland involving two vehicles that injured three people on Saturday, causing critical injuries to one. Traffic investigators said the vehicles collided on Southeast Stark Street at 146th Avenue just after 5 p.m. All three...
Family-owned business in Southeast Portland hit by burglars three times since mid-January
PORTLAND, Ore. — Comics, Magic: The Gathering cards and disc golf equipment is what Portlanders can find inside Disc Heroes, a shop owned and operated by John Thomas and his wife, in Southeast Portland. "I call myself semi-retired," Thomas said. "You don't get rich doing this, but it's what...
'These folks are some of the hardest working people in the city': Portland City Laborers enter Day 3 of strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of workers for the City of Portland — members of Laborers International Union of North America Local 483 — are still on strike as of Saturday night. The union first went on strike at midnight Thursday after no agreement was reached with the city during Wednesday's mediation session, according to city officials.
KGW
Strike ends after city of Portland, workers reach agreement on new deal
Portland City Council must approve the new contract. Details of the new deal have not yet been announced. The strike started Thursday, Feb. 2.
Community members voice concerns over possible closure of Legacy Mount Hood Birth Center
GRESHAM, Ore. — Dozens of people gathered in Gresham Thursday night to ask questions and voice concerns, as well as possible solutions after Legacy Health announced plans earlier this week to close its Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham. The hospital system cited a...
KGW
Portland to open its first outdoor shelter for those living in their RVs
The Sunderland RV Safe Park has the capacity to hold 55 vehicles. The city of Portland hasn't announced an official opening day yet.
Walking tours to highlight experiences of Black men in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Seventeen-year-old Girmy Kiflemariam stands outside the Charles Jordan Community Center in North Portland. He is planning to give others a walking tour through his neighborhood this month. Being a Black teenager in a city that is largely white can feel isolating, Kiflemariam said, but he feels...
City of Portland, city laborers reach tentative agreement to end strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and Portland City Laborers announced early Sunday morning that they'd tentatively agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement following 12 hours of mediation on Saturday, ending a strike that started Thursday. The agreement will remain tentative until it's approved by Portland City...
KGW
Thieves break into SE Portland comic book shop three times in as many weeks
John Thomas and his wife own and operate Disc Heroes. Thomas said he’s considered staying in his store overnight.
Award-winning Camas art gallery holds more than just sculptures and paintings
CAMAS, Wash. — In downtown Camas, Washington the Camas Gallery fits right in with the small town vibe. Co-owner Marquita Call opened the gallery 12 years ago. “I asked my husband, ‘what about opening a store?’ He said, ‘what kind of store?’ I said, ‘I don't know!’ And here we are,” said Call with a smile.
An Oregon community college offering cannabis job training
THE DALLES, Ore. — The legal cannabis industry is really growing, from the cultivation of plants to retail sales to the public. “For three years in a row now, the cannabis industry has been the fastest growing job sector in the United States, adding 100,000 people per year to the industry,” said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower, a leader in cannabis education in 33 states, working with colleges and universities to teach the cannabis trade.
Friday Night Hoops: February 3, 2023
Your votes took us to Gladstone as the Gladiators hosted Molalla. Plus, Gresham & Barlow faced off with 1st place on the line.
WNBA commissioner's visit puts question of WNBA expansion into Portland front and center
PORTLAND, Ore. — Twenty years ago, women's professional basketball bid farewell to Portland. The Portland Fire was Portland's WNBA team for three seasons before the franchise folded after the 2002 season. The team wasn't very good — they won only 37 of their 96 games — but they were...
