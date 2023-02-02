ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash in East Portland injures three; one critically

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating a collision in east Portland involving two vehicles that injured three people on Saturday, causing critical injuries to one. Traffic investigators said the vehicles collided on Southeast Stark Street at 146th Avenue just after 5 p.m. All three...
Walking tours to highlight experiences of Black men in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seventeen-year-old Girmy Kiflemariam stands outside the Charles Jordan Community Center in North Portland. He is planning to give others a walking tour through his neighborhood this month. Being a Black teenager in a city that is largely white can feel isolating, Kiflemariam said, but he feels...
City of Portland, city laborers reach tentative agreement to end strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and Portland City Laborers announced early Sunday morning that they'd tentatively agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement following 12 hours of mediation on Saturday, ending a strike that started Thursday. The agreement will remain tentative until it's approved by Portland City...
An Oregon community college offering cannabis job training

THE DALLES, Ore. — The legal cannabis industry is really growing, from the cultivation of plants to retail sales to the public. “For three years in a row now, the cannabis industry has been the fastest growing job sector in the United States, adding 100,000 people per year to the industry,” said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower, a leader in cannabis education in 33 states, working with colleges and universities to teach the cannabis trade.
