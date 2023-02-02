THE DALLES, Ore. — The legal cannabis industry is really growing, from the cultivation of plants to retail sales to the public. “For three years in a row now, the cannabis industry has been the fastest growing job sector in the United States, adding 100,000 people per year to the industry,” said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower, a leader in cannabis education in 33 states, working with colleges and universities to teach the cannabis trade.

