Laingsburg, MI

Aden Baynes dominating on mat for Laingsburg wrestling

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

Aden Baynes has always had an approach of wanting to beat anyone he's faced on the mat.

But that mentality has been even stronger this winter for the Laingsburg senior wrestler.

Finishing fifth at the Division 4 state finals as a junior added another level of confidence for Baynes, who has built off last year's success with a strong winter.

Baynes, who was voted the LSJ high school athlete of the week for Jan. 23-29, entered this week with a 33-1 mark and ranked fifth in the state in the 138-pound weight class.

"He's done amazing this year (and been) really, really dominant," said Laingsburg wrestling coach Shawn Baynes, who is Aden's father. "He's yet to give up a takedown this season and very few points have been scored against him. Most of his matches he's really been just dominant all season and he's wrested some really good kids. He's beaten a lot of ranked kids this year."

One of those victories over a ranked opponent came during the Lakewood Invitational on Saturday when he earned MVP honors after finishing as the champion at 138 pounds. Baynes won his first two matches by fall before posting a 3-1 victory over St. Johns' Cole Riedel in the final.

"It was pretty big," Baynes said. "That was a hard tournament and there were a lot of good guys there. (Cole) in the finals is ranked like third or fourth in the state so it was a pretty big win. It was a good week for me."

Both Shawn and Aden Baynes believe the exposure he's had training in Logan Massa's wrestling room has been vital to his growth on the mat and helped him be dominant. Training against other strong wrestlers has forced Aden to think more about his approach.

"I've been thinking about my technique every time," Aden said. "Before I would just train hard and go and go and go. Now I'm thinking about moves every time and taking time to study my moves, watch my match, watch film and see how I can improve out of that.

"It's more how can I beat this guy and just feel him out."

Aden hopes to continue his dominance with the state tournament set to begin next week. He has goals of improving upon his individual finish last season with the ultimate goal to become a state champion in Division 3.

"He has really upped his game as far as his dominance on the mat and pushing his agenda," Shawn Baynes said. "He's yet to give up a takedown this whole season and he has had very few offensive points against him in any match. I hope that carries through all the way to the state finals."

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

