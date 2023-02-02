ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie High School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted after search

By Brett Balicki, Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZqdb_0kaaSWuV00

A soft lockdown was implemented at Erie High School on Thursday afternoon, allegedly caused by reports of a weapon in the building.

Erie High School went into a soft lockdown after staff was notified that a weapon was suspected to be inside the school. However, Erie Police found no weapon after conducting a search of the school and students, but are investigating.

Verizon fixes outage issue in Erie

The Erie Public Schools released this statement to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com:

“Following district procedure, Erie High School entered a soft lockdown for a brief period this afternoon after staff were notified that a weapon might be in the building. During a soft lockdown, students remain in their classrooms. No weapon was discovered during a search of the school and of students, and district police determined there was no active threat. Out of an abundance of caution, students were held in their third-period classes until normal dismissal time. Erie Bureau of Police officers were on scene and continue to investigate along with district police.”

No weapon was found at Erie High School after what the district is calling “an extensive search.” But one student said that situations like this doesn’t faze them as much anymore.

Once safety could be assured, students were then released and able to be sent home.

The Erie School District sent out a release to parents as students were being dismissed explaining that staff members were informed that there may be a weapon in the building.

At this time, Erie Police came to assist in sweeping the building along with district police as students were held in their third period classes.

However, parents were only kept in the loop as the situation unfolded by their children within the building, voicing their concern as they stood outside of the building, waiting for news.

Once the students were released, we had the opportunity to hear from one student about what they experienced.

“I thought, alright this is probably going to go on for an hour, 30 minutes maybe. It just kept going on, and I was getting a little worried like what’s going on is something actually happening?” said Daniel Palmer, an Erie High Freshman. “After last year’s shooting it just doesn’t faze me anymore, which is something that I don’t want to say that, but it’s the truth now.”

The school district said that while students and faculty are considered safe, the situation is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 6

Michelle Moore
3d ago

I don’t get it. I thought that horrible shooting would have had them with better security. I would not care if it took 3 hrs to check everybody instead of being sued by parents I definitely would make sure that everyone was checked before letting them thru the door

Reply
2
Related
YourErie

Confusion took hold as Erie High was placed on soft lockdown

Thursday afternoon, Erie High School entered a “soft lockdown.” This came after staff members were notified that a weapon might be in the building. Students remained in their third-period classes while police swept the building. No weapon was found at Erie High School, but parents and students said that it was quite a confusing situation, […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie's Public Schools Addresses Soft Lockdown at Erie High School

Erie High School was placed on a soft lockdown for a while Thursday afternoon after staff was notified about a weapon possibly being in the building, according to a statement from Erie's Public Schools. Students were kept in their classrooms during the lockdown and while police conducted a search. No...
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish

State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

92-year-old dead after fatal house fire in Fairview Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | A 92-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Fairview Township. State police say PSP Fire Marshals were called around 1:49 a.m. to the 300 block of Thorley Road. Police say the home is determined to be a total loss due...
FAIRVIEW, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire

STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

State funding on way for local fire departments

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nearly $100,000 in state funding has been earmarked for local fire departments. The funding is through the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program through the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. More than 2,300 applicants were approved for grants, including six local fire departments. Fairview Fire and Rescue will receive the […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Middle, high school students get early release in Edinboro due to snow

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Middle and high school students in the General McLane School District will see early dismissal today, Feb. 3, due to weather. Students at James W. Parker Middle School and General McLane High School will be released at 2:15 p.m. A spokesman for General McLane School District said the early release is so buses […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Camper burglaries in Venango County lead to charges against teens

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two teen boys were arrested after an alleged string of burglaries in Venango County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglaries were at Marlowe’s campground on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township beginning at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Four campers had their doors pried open with a screwdriver. The […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Mercyhurst students take community action painting at the Erie Zoo

Students, faculty and staff at one local university painted a display for the Erie Zoo on Friday. At Mercyhurst University, dozens participated in an effort to paint 85 posts for a new crayon jungle fence for the Erie Zoo children’s area. Students and faculty from all departments painted all day to finish the project. One […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Escaped Warren Woman Located

WARREN, Pa. – A woman who allegedly walked away from her work release program on Friday, Jan. 20, has been found, per the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Sierra Tannler, 30, of Warren was found in Pittsfield Township on Bull Hill Road. Deputies took Tannler into custody and went...
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Scholarships available to sail on the Brig Niagara

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Insurance and Flagship Niagara League have teamed up to call “Ahoy” to local students interested in setting sail. Erie Insurance is planning to sponsor 30 Erie County students for their participation in the Flagship Niagara League live-aboard sail training program. That would be on onboard the U.S. Brig Niagara tall ship during […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County

A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Crews respond to single-car accident in Fairview Township Saturday night

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews including Fairview Fire and Rescue, West County Paramedics, and Pennsylvania State Police responded to a single-car accident with rollover that occurred Saturday night in Fairview Township. The accident took place near Eaton Road and Tow Road just before 10 p.m. on the CSX rail tracks. When crews arrived, the vehicle was still […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Woman Arrested In Connection With ATV Theft

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of two all-terrain vehicles in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Boardman with burglary and grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. The 29-year-old is accused...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

PSP teams up with downtown bar to raise money for the Special Olympics

Members of law enforcement are braved the dunk tank for a cause. At Voodoo Brewing Company on State Street, employees and Pennsylvania State Troopers were getting dunked! They were raising funds for The Pennsylvania Special Olympics. One state trooper said each November, members of law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics with a polar […]
ERIE, PA
venangoextra.com

OC woman facing child endangerment charges

An Oil City woman is facing child endangerment charges for leaving her young children unsupervised while she was passed out in her home. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called Tuesday afternoon to a residence on Washington Avenue by a Children and Youth Services worker who was unable to make contact with Hope Boyd, 27, at the home.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy