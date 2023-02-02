Erie High School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted after search

A soft lockdown was implemented at Erie High School on Thursday afternoon, allegedly caused by reports of a weapon in the building.

Erie High School went into a soft lockdown after staff was notified that a weapon was suspected to be inside the school. However, Erie Police found no weapon after conducting a search of the school and students, but are investigating.

The Erie Public Schools released this statement to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com:

“Following district procedure, Erie High School entered a soft lockdown for a brief period this afternoon after staff were notified that a weapon might be in the building. During a soft lockdown, students remain in their classrooms. No weapon was discovered during a search of the school and of students, and district police determined there was no active threat. Out of an abundance of caution, students were held in their third-period classes until normal dismissal time. Erie Bureau of Police officers were on scene and continue to investigate along with district police.”

No weapon was found at Erie High School after what the district is calling “an extensive search.” But one student said that situations like this doesn’t faze them as much anymore.

Once safety could be assured, students were then released and able to be sent home.

The Erie School District sent out a release to parents as students were being dismissed explaining that staff members were informed that there may be a weapon in the building.

At this time, Erie Police came to assist in sweeping the building along with district police as students were held in their third period classes.

However, parents were only kept in the loop as the situation unfolded by their children within the building, voicing their concern as they stood outside of the building, waiting for news.

Once the students were released, we had the opportunity to hear from one student about what they experienced.

“I thought, alright this is probably going to go on for an hour, 30 minutes maybe. It just kept going on, and I was getting a little worried like what’s going on is something actually happening?” said Daniel Palmer, an Erie High Freshman. “After last year’s shooting it just doesn’t faze me anymore, which is something that I don’t want to say that, but it’s the truth now.”

The school district said that while students and faculty are considered safe, the situation is still under investigation.

