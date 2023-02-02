Didn’t Get Your State Stimulus Check? Here’s Who To Contact for Information

Many states have already sent out tax rebates, relief checks or stimulus payments to their residents to aid in the fight against the enduring high costs of goods and inflation .

With the exception of New Jersey, who will start sending payments after February ends, there are a few states still distributing inflation relief checks. Most eligible residents should have already received help from their home states, but if you somehow slipped through the cracks and should have, but didn’t, receive a stimulus check, you need to get in touch with your state’s revenue department.

Every state rebate is different, with unique relief amounts, income limit eligibility and payment dates. Here is a run-down of the various state-administered stimulus check programs — and who to contact if you haven’t received your payment yet.

California

A full 95% of all Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments were expected to be issued by the end of 2022, per the State of California Franchise Tax Board (FTB). The remainder were to be distributed by Jan. 15, 2023. An estimated 23 million California residents were deemed eligible to receive a check worth up to $1,050, depending on their income, tax-filing status and household size, per CNET. If you are one in 23 million who hasn’t received a MCTR yet, check your status and contact the State of California Franchise Tax Board via its website .

Colorado

Limited to tax filers who were 18 or older on Dec. 31, 2021, lived in Colorado for the entirety of 2021 and filed a state tax return during the 2021 income tax year, Colorado residents were eligible for checks worth $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers. Those eligible should have received them by the end of September (taxpayers who received an extension and filed by Oct. 17 were due to receive their refund by Jan. 31, 2023). If you have questions about the status of your rebate, visit the Colorado Department of Taxation website or call 1-303-951-4996.

Delaware

Payments of $300 for individuals and $600 for joint filers were issued in May 2022 for residents who either filed a 2020 or 2021 tax return or were 18 and older as of Dec. 31, 2021. To check on your Delaware Relief Rebate, check out the Delaware Department of Finance site .

Florida

Part of a larger “Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity” initiative driven by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Florida’s one-time inflation payment was announced in July and promised to help approximately 60,000 foster and adoptive families with a one-time $450 stimulus check. The benefit should have been automatically mailed to eligible recipients, but if you have questions or think you qualified, contact the Florida Department of Children and Families at 850-300-HOPE or via its site .

Georgia

Residents with a tax liability in the 2020 tax year, provided that they filed state returns for both 2020 and 2021, should have been sent a check — or had funds directly deposited — in August 2022. In March 2022, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill for taxpayers who have filed returns for both 2020 and 2021 to receive rebate checks of $250 (single filers), $375 (heads of households) or $500 (married joint filers), per CNET. Georgia residents can review the status of their rebates online on the state Department of Revenue site.

Hawaii

Hawaii’s Act 115 Refund provides checks for $300 or $100 depending on residents’ filing status and federally adjusted gross income. These were made available to residents who filed a 2021 income tax return by Dec. 31, 2022. Direct deposits started in Aug. 2022 and physical checks were mailed beginning in mid-Oct. You should receive your one-time “constitutional refund” 10-12 weeks after filing your 2021 tax return. Check the Hawaii Department of Taxation site or call 1-808-587-4242 if you’ve been waiting longer.

Idaho

Signed in February by Republican Gov. Brad Little, the state tax rebate bill provided every taxpayer with $75 — or 12% of their 2020 Idaho income tax return — whichever is the greater amount. These bonus checks were processed in March 2022, but if you haven’t received yours, contact the Idaho State Tax Commission .

Illinois

The Illinois government began sending out one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates under Governor J.B. Pritzker’s state Family Relief Plan on Sep. 12, 2022. The maximum Illinois Income Tax Rebate a family could receive was $300. Homeowners may receive an additional rebate equal to the property tax credit claimed on their 2021 IL-1040 tax form, up to a maximum of $300. To check on the status of your rebate or for more information, visit tax.illinois.gov/rebates or call 1-800-732-8866 or 1-217-782-3336.

Indiana

Single and joint tax filers for tax year 2020 were promised one-time rebates of $125 and $250, respectively, regardless of income by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Most residents received these funds in summer 2022 via direct deposit or a mailed check, however, payments sent by mail were delayed. In Aug. 2022, the Indiana legislature passed another round of rebates amounting to $200 for single filers and $400 for joint filers. Residents might receive a mailed check for combined payments totaling $325 for individuals, or $650 for married couples filing jointly. To catch up on the status your check, visit the Indiana Department of Revenue s i te .

Maine

The first round of $850 relief checks was mailed in June 2022, but all checks for eligible Maine residents (full-year residents who file a 2021 tax return by Oct. 31, 2022) were due by the end of 2022. Residents who make $100,000 or less and are single filers, or heads of households earning $150,000 or less, were to receive $850. Couples filing jointly who make $200,000 were due a payment of $1,700. As CNET reported, if you didn’t receive your check between July 2022 and now, you should get a status update from Maine.gov .

Massachusetts

Originally to be determined when first announced, the amount of Massachusetts’ proposed rebate checks was likely to be worth 13% of each resident’s 2021 income tax liability. It turns out that rebates were equal to around 14% of an individual’s state income tax liability. Funds should have been automatically sent to residents in November — through direct deposit or by mail — but if you have questions, launch the Chapter 62F Taxpayer Refunds website or call 1-877-677-9727.

Minnesota

According to the Duluth Tribune, nearly 1.2 million workers who remained on the job in person during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic submitted applications to receive a one-time payment of $750 in 2022 — and payments were sent out Oct. 5, 2022. If you haven’t received your check yet (or have questions), check the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s Where’s My Refund page.

New Jersey

Replacing New Jersey’s Homestead Rebate, the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program is part of the state’s $50.6 billion budget and will provide around 2 million homeowners with property tax rebates depending upon household income. This is one state rebate that has yet to be issued. Applications are due by Feb. 28, 2023 — “At this point in time, we can only confirm that they will go out no later than May 2023,” state treasury spokesperson Jennifer Sciortino said, per Patch. All info can be found on the state Division of Taxation website , or feel free to call 1-888-238-1233.

New Mexico

For all eligible New Mexico residents, the first disbursement of an automatic rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for joint filers and heads of households was sent in July. The second payment — $500 for single filers and $1,000 for joint filers (and heads of household) — was issued in August. All details about the economic relief payments can be found on the New Mexico Human Services Department website . New Mexico residents can call 1-800-283-4465 with additional questions.

New York

New York residents needed to qualify for the 2022 School Tax Relief (STAR) program to potentially receive a homeowner property tax rebate worth up to $1,050. A second one-time property rebate of $150 was introduced in August 2022. To qualify for that one, the property had to be your primary residence. For more information, consult the STAR resource site .

Pennsylvania

As GOBankingRates previously reported , the Pennsylvania one-time tax rebate was for low-income homeowners enrolled in Pennsylvania’s Property Tax Rent/Rebate program. To have been eligible, homeowners must have been 65 and older, widows and widowers 50 and older or people with disabilities aged 18 and older. Rebates had a maximum standard amount of $650 — but that figure could have been increased to $975 with supplemental rebates, per CNET. Find out the status of you check at the “Where’s My PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate?” page .

South Carolina

For South Carolina residents who had a tax liability in 2021, income tax refund checks of $800 should have been received by now (they were sent in Nov. 2022). Those who filed by Oct. 17, 2022, should have received their tax relief by the end of 2022. However, “Those who wait until after October 17 to file their Individual Income Tax return will not receive a rebate until March 2023,” according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue site .

Virginia

To receive their 2022 one-time tax rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for joint filers through direct deposit or a mailed paper check, you must have had a tax liability for tax year 2021 and you must have filed your taxes by Nov. 1. To check eligibility and for any questions on how to get your payment, or why you haven’t received your payment yet, look around the Virginia Tax site or call 1-804-367-8031.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Didn't Get Your State Stimulus Check? Here's Who To Contact for Information