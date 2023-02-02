ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Big splash: Man, 91, mistakes Alabama pond for parking lot, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CuzOU_0kaaRvol00

A 91-year-old motorist visiting a northern Alabama city mistook a pond for a parking lot and drove the vehicle into the water on Thursday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Huntsville Police Department Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to Big Spring Park in Huntsville shortly before 9 a.m. CST, WHNT-TV reported.

White said the 91-year-old man, who is not from Huntsville, believed the water was a parking lot, according to the television station.

The motorist was able to exit the vehicle safely, AL.com reported. No injuries were reported.

A tow truck was called to the scene and was able to remove the vehicle from the pond without incident, according to WHNT .

“Reminder, technology isn’t perfect,” the Huntsville Police Department wrote on its Facebook and Twitter accounts. “Always be aware of your surroundings.”

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

1 killed by police in south Huntsville

Huntsville police shot and killed someone while investigating a report of domestic violence on the south side of the city overnight. “While officers were attempting to make contact with an armed individual involved, the individual was shot and killed,” said Rosalind White, HPD Public Information Officer in a press release. “No officers were injured during the incident.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Door That Takes You To The Best Little Steakhouse In Alabama

When it comes to restaurants, some of the very best are those that are located in the middle of nowhere, or those that are tucked away inside of unassuming buildings. Here in Alabama, we have several restaurants that fit both of those descriptions. One restaurant in particular is Ole Gin Steakhouse. If you’re not a local and you’re just passing by, you might not even realize what’s hiding behind the front door of this building. To learn about Ole Gin Steakhouse, which many people believe is the best steakhouse in Alabama, take a look below.
SECTION, AL
WAFF

Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
229K+
Followers
157K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy