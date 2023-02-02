Read full article on original website
Local organizations are hosting a workshop for special needs caregivers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local organizations are planning to host a workshop for special needs caregivers!. The non-profit Leadership Minor and Westpoint Financial Group are partnering together to host the workshop. It is titled How Caregivers Can Secure the Future of Their Dependents with Special Needs. This event...
Terre Haute residents enjoyed some treats at Soup Bowl Benefit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Super Bowl is next weekend, but this weekend people gathered for the Soup Bowl Benefit. Catholic Charities hosted its 13th annual Soup Bowl Benefit at Maryland Community Church. Visitors could come to enjoy soups, breads, and desserts from over 30 local restaurants. The main...
Indiana State hopes to improve technology education
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University hopes to push technology education to the next level. We've told you ISU President Deborah Curtis submitted a single capital budget request to lawmakers for 66 million dollars. We asked Curtis more about the plan, and why it's necessary. The money would...
Local church provided free clothing for the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted a clothing event for families in the Wabash Valley. Northside Community Church opened up its Clothing Closet for Big Community Day. The church does this twice a year. All the clothing is donated by community and church members. They open up...
Vigo County commissioners will hold a public input session
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners are inviting the public to share their opinions. County commissioners are holding a public input session on Monday, February 6, 2023. The meeting will start at 5:00 and last until 6:30 PM. Community members can voice their opinions on what they'd...
Highlighting World Cancer Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - February 4th is World Cancer Day and raises awareness of cancer while encouraging prevention, detection, and treatment. After speaking with local survivors it was clear that cancer has no specific date and can consume your world at anytime. According to WorldCancerDay.org, cancer is the second...
Shoppers had the chance to find Valentine's gifts at vendors fair
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The day of love is right around the corner, and folks are getting in those last-minute gifts!. The Meadows Shopping Center hosted a Valentine's Day Vendor Fair today to help people find that special something!. There were over 100 different vendors to shop from. From...
Local coffee shop celebrates Black History with a new drink
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local coffee shop is celebrating Black History Month in a unique way. Federal Coffee is now serving its new seasonal sip called the Willa B. Willa Brown was the first female African American pilot. She is also from Terre Haute, where she studied at ISU.
New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
Scam Alert: fake job applications
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's another scam to look out for. Be careful of fake applications when applying for a job online. Scammers are posting fake job opportunities for people to apply for. It's a way for them to get access to your personal information. Things like social security numbers and banking information are at risk.
Morning fire destroys two vacant houses in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two houses in Terre Haute were destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eagle Street. That's just north of Wabash Avenue. Crews on the scene say the fire started in one house. The fire then...
West Vigo Completes the Fourth Quarter Comeback
The Vikings beat the Wolves at home. West Vigo beats Parke Heritage 57-53.
"We don't really truly, know how many there are..." Why Terre Haute is seeing a rise in rape cases
"We don't really truly, know how many there are..." Why Terre Haute is seeing a rise in rape cases. THPD said the higher numbers come from a change in data collection and definition changes. Still, help is available locally.
