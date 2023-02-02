ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Council, commissioners join forces

By Precious Grundy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5AGQ_0kaaRkM000
The City of Lima joined the Allen County Commissioners on Thursday morning to discuss collaborative efforts in the community. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — The City of Lima and the Allen County Commissioners are embracing the idea of working together. Allen County Commissioners invited the City of Lima to its agenda meeting Thursday morning.

This is not the first effort of the two government offices to come together. The city of Lima invited commissioners to city council on Dec. 19, 2022. The two entities discussed their ongoing partnership and the projects they continue to work on collaboratively.

“We want the public to know that we do work together,” said Mayor Sharetta Smith. “We hear a lot about relationships around the city and myths about how we do not get along and that we do not collaborate. It (the partnership) is important for economic development. We want people to know we have a healthy functioning government that is not afraid to talk with one another and do what is best for all of the citizens.”

The city staff, council members and the county commissioners’ office also discussed their ongoing communication.

“The dialogue between the city and the council happens on a regular basis,” said Commissioner Cory Noonan. “Picking up the phone, meetings or committees that we are on. This is a public forum where the mayor was able to bring her staff and city council to be here with the commissioners to have a public discussion. This is something that happened at council. We were able to meet with the mayor, her staff and her office. This is a public example of a public dialogue to have everyone hearing different things we are working on. The ability to pick up the phone when you hear something or how can we work on this or I have this idea. That happens whether it’s the council calling one of the commissioners or staff. That communication happens pretty regularly. It is pretty exciting. This is not uncommon and we just look forward to the future.”

The city and the county work together on many different projects, such as with housing, sanitary engineering and much more.

“There a few things this year that are really important, like the CIC (Community Improvement Corporation) for example,” said Peggy Ehora, 4th Ward Council member. “The process that we are going through now to acquire property and start the process for us of rehabilitating our neighborhoods. That to me is one of the biggest collaborations with the county this year to work through the land bank properties to get what we need to move our neighborhoods forward. I see that as a real positive.”

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Spencerville mayor resigns after pandering charge

SPENCERVILLE — Phillip Briggs is no longer mayor of Spencerville after submitting his resignation Thursday, according to a released statement from Spencerville Village Council. Briggs’ resignation comes in the aftermath of his Jan. 30 arrest by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Chamber to hold civics bee

LIMA — The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce is looking for students grades 6 through 8 for the National Civics Bee competition. Middle school students are invited to participate in the essay competition. The top 20 students will be selected to compete in a quiz event to test their civics knowledge. The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce will host this event on 4 p.m. April 19 at the Lima Public Library. The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

Some mighty large thorns seem to have overgrown in the rose garden this week. Thorn: To the officials who agreed to the slap on the wrist for former Allen County Children Services Executive Director Cynthia Scanland. The community would’ve benefitted from a well-prepared trial to expose what went wrong in the child abuse cases involving foster parents Jeremy Kindle and Scott Steffes. We question whether forcing Scanland out of teaching or working in the children services field is enough of a punishment given the severity of a case that sent Kindle to prison for 94 years and Steffes to prison for 47 years.s.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property

LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
LIMA, OH
Delphos Herald

Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten

This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
DELPHOS, OH
The Lima News

Engaging in healthy living

LIMA — Many New Year’s resolutions have come and some have gone already, but one that will continue to inspire many is health and wellness. Members across the community have found creative ways to become healthy and stay active. Health does not just involve physical but also overall well-being.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• The region continues to see a decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions for COVID illness, so much so that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now ranks Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties as low risk in its community levels ratings for the first time since November.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area

LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26

A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1

David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

1200 block of South Sugar Street, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Thursday. 300 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday. East North Street at North Union Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Thursday. 1100 block of North Union...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH

The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
DEFIANCE, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
247
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy