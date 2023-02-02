Read full article on original website
All the Single Ladies, Check Out This Fun Galentines Party in Billings
Valentine's Day is great if you're in love. For singles, it sucks. Despite what many may believe, Valentine's Day was not invented by the Hallmark company (in collaboration with De Beers and Godiva). No, no. This "holiday" of love goes back much further in history. A mishmash of Roman mythology...
Object in Billings Sky Falling
Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
Girl Power! Girls B-Ball tourney at Ben Steele
It’s the 3rd Annual Girls Day Out Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Ben Steele gymnasium. It’s the “GIRLS DAY OUT” put on by Big Sky Ballin and all the action you can do!. The five on five girls basketball tournament is being held February 4th...
Woman captures object falling from sky on video
Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Longtime Billings meteorologist Keith Meier reflects on career and a changing industry
Billings Meteorologist in Charge Keith Meier is retiring after more than 30 years with the National Weather Service. He spoke with Yellowstone Public Radio’s Kay Erickson about his career, recent weather events in south central Montana, and the weather forecasting advances he’s seen over the past three decades.
Cool Off and Check Out the Ice Caves in This Montana Mountain Range
Swapping Stalactites for Icicles While Underground. If you live in Billings and think of the mountains, you likely think of the Beartooths to our southwest. They’re impressive, the sun sets behind them, and you can clearly see the runs at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort on most days. What...
Billings airport falls to fourth busiest airport in Montana
Billings Logan International Airport fell to fourth place in the ranking, behind Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell.
Bulldogs sending 20 boys to Billings
After the second day of divisional qualifying, the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament is now set. For the Butte High Bulldogs, head coach Cory Johnston will be sending 20 boys to Billings. Matches start Friday Feb. 10th and end on Saturday Feb. 11th. The second day of divisionals ended with a...
Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily
Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
Billings photographer takes viral photo of Chinese spy balloon
“I had posted a couple of photos just to social media, just joking, like I thought I saw a UFO,” Doak said.
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana
Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
I Recognized a Listed “Wanted” Person in Billings, Here’s My Story
How often do you check the sex offender registry in Billings?. My spouse and I check it every few months or so. We just like to stay in the know of who’s living in our neighborhood and being aware is a good thing in my book. I happened to...
Viral video shows unexplained explosion over Montana? Billings says no official reports, Rosendale to keep tabs (VIDEO)
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said he is looking into. viral social media videos and reports of an aerial explosion in the Montana skies after a surveillance balloon from China flew over the state earlier in the week. Rosendale is upset with President Joe Biden’s handling of the suspected China...
Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know
BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
$1.5M bond set for man charged with shooting two women south of Billings
Details of the harrowing crime were released Thursday in court records charging a 32-year-old man with not only shooting two people but then attempting to rape one of the victims.
$1M bond set for man facing murder and other charges for Billings crime spree
A man accused of a Jan. 8 crime spree in Billings that left one man dead, another man seriously injured and numerous vehicles damaged or destroyed was arraigned Friday.
Man in Billings facing charges for reportedly shooting three shots at victim
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man in Billings is facing charges after he reportedly fired three shots at another person Friday night. Around 8:30 pm Friday, Billings police responded to Mainland Rd. for a report of a man shooting at another person. The suspect was located at a nearby hotel barricaded...
Man barricades himself in Billings motel after he tries shooting victim
Billings police coaxed a man out of an area motel after he barricaded himself inside after allegedly shooting three shots at a victim. The incident happened Friday night and the BPD has arrested and charged the suspect with assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment according to Sgt. Schnelbach. The...
