KULR8

Object in Billings Sky Falling

Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Girl Power! Girls B-Ball tourney at Ben Steele

It’s the 3rd Annual Girls Day Out Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Ben Steele gymnasium. It’s the “GIRLS DAY OUT” put on by Big Sky Ballin and all the action you can do!. The five on five girls basketball tournament is being held February 4th...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Woman captures object falling from sky on video

Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
buttesports.com

Bulldogs sending 20 boys to Billings

After the second day of divisional qualifying, the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament is now set. For the Butte High Bulldogs, head coach Cory Johnston will be sending 20 boys to Billings. Matches start Friday Feb. 10th and end on Saturday Feb. 11th. The second day of divisionals ended with a...
BUTTE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily

Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana

Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know

BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Man barricades himself in Billings motel after he tries shooting victim

Billings police coaxed a man out of an area motel after he barricaded himself inside after allegedly shooting three shots at a victim. The incident happened Friday night and the BPD has arrested and charged the suspect with assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment according to Sgt. Schnelbach. The...
BILLINGS, MT

