Fairfield, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Three school-based health centers in Great Falls are the first to receive autism certification in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health announced its three school-based health centers have received the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The centers are the first in the state of Montana to earn autism certification. To receive the CAC designation, Alluvion Health’s School-Based Health Centers at Longfellow, Paris Gibson, and...
GREAT FALLS, MT
tourcounsel.com

Holiday Village Mall | Shopping mall in Great Falls, Montana

Holiday Village Mall is a two leveled shopping mall located in Great Falls, Montana, United States. The shopping center opened in November 1959 with Albertsons as an anchor store. The mall was expanded into an enclosed shopping mall between 1962 and 1967. Today, the mall is anchored by Bed Bath...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

City considering state lease to create all-hazard training center

Great Falls Fire Rescue has been working since last summer on an effort to create a regional all-hazards training center at its existing facility at 1900 9th St. S. Last summer, Chief Jeremy Jones testified at a legislative committee in the hopes of getting state funding toward the project. In...
GREAT FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

SBA deadline approaches for Montanans to apply for federal disaster loan

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds small nonfarm businesses in seven Montana counties to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. The deadline is March 1 for the following counties: Powell, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Missoula. These loans...
POWELL COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

New city licenses for pets in Great Falls looks to help animals get back home

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A new license is being offered by the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter that they hope will help lost pets get back home. Laramie Smovir, Volunteer Coordinator at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter says new PetHub tags have a QR code on them that the owner can use to share their information with anyone who may find their lost pet.
GREAT FALLS, MT

