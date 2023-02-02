Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Three school-based health centers in Great Falls are the first to receive autism certification in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health announced its three school-based health centers have received the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The centers are the first in the state of Montana to earn autism certification. To receive the CAC designation, Alluvion Health’s School-Based Health Centers at Longfellow, Paris Gibson, and...
Great Falls dog competing in 'America's Favorite Pet' contest
Sadie is in the top 5 for voting for America's Favorite Pet. The winner will be announced at the end of March.
tourcounsel.com
Holiday Village Mall | Shopping mall in Great Falls, Montana
Holiday Village Mall is a two leveled shopping mall located in Great Falls, Montana, United States. The shopping center opened in November 1959 with Albertsons as an anchor store. The mall was expanded into an enclosed shopping mall between 1962 and 1967. Today, the mall is anchored by Bed Bath...
theelectricgf.com
City considering state lease to create all-hazard training center
Great Falls Fire Rescue has been working since last summer on an effort to create a regional all-hazards training center at its existing facility at 1900 9th St. S. Last summer, Chief Jeremy Jones testified at a legislative committee in the hopes of getting state funding toward the project. In...
NBCMontana
SBA deadline approaches for Montanans to apply for federal disaster loan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds small nonfarm businesses in seven Montana counties to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. The deadline is March 1 for the following counties: Powell, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Missoula. These loans...
Fairfield Sun Times
New city licenses for pets in Great Falls looks to help animals get back home
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A new license is being offered by the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter that they hope will help lost pets get back home. Laramie Smovir, Volunteer Coordinator at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter says new PetHub tags have a QR code on them that the owner can use to share their information with anyone who may find their lost pet.
