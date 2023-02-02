Read full article on original website
Taylor County Sheriff's Office has arrested woman connected to shooting
The Taylor County Sheriffs Office has arrested a woman who they had been searching for on Saturday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office was looking for a woman wanted in connection a shooting in the Mauk, Georgia area. According to a social media post, deputies were looking for 26-year-old Haley Elizabeth...
Deputies: Bicyclist hit, killed by driver on Eisenhower Parkway Sunday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist has died in Macon after being hit by a car. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old man, later identified as Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bike on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a woman driving a Lexus hit Davidson on the bicycle. Davidson later died at the hospital.
Macon resident sentenced for death threats, attempted extortion
MACON — A Macon resident who was previously living in Phoenix, Ariz., has been sentenced to serve 34 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to making death threats and attempting to blackmail an individual through Facebook. Austin Mitchel Fitch, aka Jakob Enderson, 29, was sentenced to serve 34...
Ga. detectives follow trail of blood to catch burglar 5 years after the crime
Deputies noticed blood stains leading into the women’s bathroom and followed the trail.
Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County
MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
Lawyer for Grinstead case suspect, Bo Dukes, wants charges thrown out
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of this case. A lawyer for Bo Dukes, who is still facing charges in the death of Tara Grinstead, will ask a judge Tuesday to throw those charges out. That would effectively end...
Circle K on Northside Drive robbed at gunpoint
MACON, Ga. — A man robbed a Circle K at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. He was described as wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a blue and white mask. He entered the Circle K located at 4001 Northside Drive around 4:30 a.m....
Bicyclist dead after traffic collision on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Ga. — A 49-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car around 7:30 Sunday night. The cyclist was identified as Alexis Davison of Macon according to Coroner Leon Jones. Davison was riding his bike westbound in the eastbound lanes of Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road when he was struck, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Warner Robins Police investigate shooting in Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in a Food Depot parking lot. Police say it happened just after 11 this morning at the Watson Boulevard store. Warner Robins Police say a man in a black Honda Accord started firing...
Warrants issued for multiple juveniles following murder across the river
Baldwin County recorded its first homicide of 2023 shortly after midnight Thursday, as multiple men barged into the home at 145 Black Springs Road. In the process, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times and later passed away at an area hospital. The deceased was identified as Syee Deon Havior, a Baldwin High student.
Man wanted after shooting a 68-year-old man at home in Hawkinsville, Pulaski investigator says
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski County Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly shot a 68-year-old on Wednesday in Hawksinville, according to Pulaski investigator Freddie Yates. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Commerce Street. Yates said 24-year-old James Ian Spires shot James Cheek three or...
'He's only been here 18 years': Milledgeville family devastated after home invasion turns deadly
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Havior family in Milledgeville is mourning the death of 18-year-old Syee Havior. He was shot to death early Thursday after four people invaded the family home. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with family about Syee and what happened. Down a dirt road on Black Spring...
Washington County student charged in school threat
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County student has been charged over an alleged threat made at T.J. Elder Middle School on Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request by the Washington County Board of Education Police Department to assist in investigating an alleged threat at TJ Elder Middle School.
Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.
Person found shot in the leg on Gray Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A person was shot in the leg and found on Gray Highway near the Cricket Wireless store across from Walgreens, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting victim was found around 3 p.m. The injuries are non-life threatening. The victim is not fully cooperative,...
Warrant: Bibb deputy accused of sharing information on homicide case with inmates
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Sheriff's deputy is out on bond after being arrested for illegal communications with inmates, according to an arrest warrant. Paulette Lanier is accused of using a cell phone to talk to three state prison inmates. The arrest warrant accuses her of sharing information...
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 2/3/23
The search for a Hawkinsville man who shot his neighbor inside his home continues. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says the victim is in critical condition.
Laurens County man faces 10 years in prison for disability fraud
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Laurens County man engaged in disability fraud faces prison time. According to a media release, 41-year-old Douglas Adam West, of Dexter, admitted to working while receiving disability checks. West faces up to 10 years in prison for Theft of Government Property. He is required to...
Perry Police looking for suspects connected to a burglary
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a burglary and requesting the public's help with identifying the potential suspects. On Thursday, deputies asked for the public's assistance with identifying the truck and persons in the pictures. Deputies said the Ford Ranger (truck) and individuals pictured are wanted...
