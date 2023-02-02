ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

theprescotttimes.com

Men’s Basketball Drops Thriller To Chandler-Gilbert

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The Yavapai College men’s basketball team battled back-and-forth with the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes on Saturday afternoon, eventually falling 61-59 to move to 7-16 overall this season and 4-11 within the conference. Down 10-5 early, freshman guard Carter John made back-to-back stellar plays to give...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
capitalbnews.org

Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.

This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix construction firm lands job preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII

A fast-growing construction company said working on preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII is paying early dividends. Jesus Jaramillo, president of Phoenix-based Elite Civil Construction, said his firm was one of more than 200 companies selected out of about 1,800 applications for the NFL’s Business Connect program. The program aims to diversify contracts with suppliers and provide networking opportunities for local companies.
PHOENIX, AZ
TravelNoire

How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Phoenix, Arizona

Editorial note: This piece on Black-owned Phoenix was originally published on October 2, 2019, and updated to reflect current information. Despite the low population of Black people in Phoenix, where roughly 6 percent identify as African American, minority-owned businesses are thriving in Arizona’s capital city. In fact, the 25...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening Celebration

The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its first store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Friday, February 3. Sprouts Farmers Market, which is based in Phoenix, is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently has over 370 stores across the United States. The new store will be the 46th to open in Arizona.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Judge rules city of Phoenix’s ‘Clean Zone’ is unconstitutional

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of a downtown Phoenix property owner who sued the City of Phoenix’s ordinance that attempted to require a permit for certain residents to place non-Super Bowl-related signage on their property until a week after the big game. On Thursday, a judge said the so-called “Clean Zone” is unconstitutional. “There is no legitimate government interest in content-based regulation of signs, let alone regulation of signs based on the content preferences of private businesses that are given special privileges by the government,” a portion of the ruling read. The judge gave the city 48 hours to approve or deny Bramley Paulin’s application. He was the plaintiff represented by the Goldwater Institute attorneys.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooling down for the start of the week

PHOENIX — After a beautiful and warm weekend a cold front will begin to move into Arizona overnight resulting in cooler and breezy conditions in the Valley on Monday. Across Northern and Eastern Arizona the system will bring a chance of snow showers along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.
PHOENIX, AZ

