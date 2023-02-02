ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

westliberty.edu

Counseling Need Grows among Students

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Feb. 1, 2023 — College is an exciting time for students, but it is also a time of changes and challenges that can negatively affect a student’s mental health, according to Lisa Witzberger, MSW, LGSW. Witzberger leads the Counseling Office at WLU and has been...
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native “Sick” Over Jersey Being Sold

Morgantown, West Virginia – Zach Frazier, a Fairmont, West Virginia native and the starting center for the West Virginia Mountaineers, is sick after learning that his jersey has been sold online. Frazier, a 6’3 305 pound junior, was a first team All Big 12 member last season and a...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF

Major water break in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Jefferson County official tells 7News there is a “major” water line break in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon. Rich Coupe, the Upland Heights operator of record, says there is a water line break in Warren Township. Officials are...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Belmont County fire death details are not being revealed

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are still releasing no information about the fatal explosion and fire in St. Clairsville on Saturday. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire and explosion at 101 Woodrow Avenue. Unofficial sources have told 7News the victim was a woman in...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County still offering free COVID test kits

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – This past week the World Health Organization stated that over 90% of the world have some form of immunity against COVID at this point, but what are your options if you still get sick? The Belmont County Health Department is still offering testing kits. They come from the state of […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

River City Farmer’s Market vendor spotlight

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Owner of 100 acre wood, Linda Fagan, has been at the River City Farmer’s Market since 2000. “I’ve seen it change, when I started it was located under the Williamstown bridge and it was a busy market but we moved their to the fairgrounds,” Fagan said.
MARIETTA, OH

