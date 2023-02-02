Read full article on original website
westliberty.edu
Counseling Need Grows among Students
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Feb. 1, 2023 — College is an exciting time for students, but it is also a time of changes and challenges that can negatively affect a student’s mental health, according to Lisa Witzberger, MSW, LGSW. Witzberger leads the Counseling Office at WLU and has been...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native “Sick” Over Jersey Being Sold
Morgantown, West Virginia – Zach Frazier, a Fairmont, West Virginia native and the starting center for the West Virginia Mountaineers, is sick after learning that his jersey has been sold online. Frazier, a 6’3 305 pound junior, was a first team All Big 12 member last season and a...
Fatality report released in West Virginia mine death, West Virginia mine receives a citation
The fatality report has been released in the death of a contractor at the Ohio County Coal Company’s Ohio County Mine, located in Marshall County by the U.S Department of Labor. On January 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Jeffrey Phillips arrived at the preparation plant. Phillips traveled with the NexGen crew, including Kenneth Rowan, […]
Local health agency works to fight increasing dental health issues in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Personal finance website, Wallet Hub, released its 2023 report on States with the Best & Worst Dental Health, and the results might shock you. From those statistics released, West Virginia ranks 49th for worst dental health in the nation. Wheeling Health Right […]
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
WTRF
Major water break in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Jefferson County official tells 7News there is a “major” water line break in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon. Rich Coupe, the Upland Heights operator of record, says there is a water line break in Warren Township. Officials are...
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
Metro News
State dollars going to support cutting-edge battery factory get legislative review
Members of the House Finance Committee are set to consider a $105 million supplemental appropriation to support Form Energy, which is on deck to build a cutting-edge battery plant in the northern panhandle. The House Finance Committee’s agenda for Monday includes House Bill 2882, which calls for a directed transfer...
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
CJ Donaldson Explains Decision to Return to WVU
Mountaineer star running back opens up in a recent interview with Country Roads Trust.
WTRF
Belmont County fire death details are not being revealed
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are still releasing no information about the fatal explosion and fire in St. Clairsville on Saturday. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire and explosion at 101 Woodrow Avenue. Unofficial sources have told 7News the victim was a woman in...
People in Ohio town urged to evacuate as train wreck smolders
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
Belmont County still offering free COVID test kits
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – This past week the World Health Organization stated that over 90% of the world have some form of immunity against COVID at this point, but what are your options if you still get sick? The Belmont County Health Department is still offering testing kits. They come from the state of […]
Ohio coal miner charged with making terroristic threats; Allegedly said he would get his gun and shoot up West Virginia mine
Marshall County Deputies say a member of security at the Blake Ridge Portal in Glen Easton contacted deputies saying Torok told two employees he was going to bring a gun and shoot up the place and that Torok called off work.
Death mask of notable Wheeling citizen is found and reunited with family after years
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The death mask of a well-known man in Wheeling’s history—William P. Hubbard—was gone for years. Now it’s been found and given to one of his descendants, Cindy Hubbard of Wheeling. A death mask is a likeness of a person’s face made by taking an impression after their death. This one ended […]
Ohio man cited following crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie”
One man has been cited in a crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie.” Officers said they responded to a crash with injury on Sunset Blvd and Negley Ave in Steubenville. Steubenville police say they found that Ernie Hollinger was traveling in his Yamaha scooter eastbound on Sunset Blvd in the right lane. Meanwhile, police say, […]
Lane closure planned on I-79 in Monongalia County
A lane on Interstate 79 will be closed this week for emergency pothole repairs.
WTAP
River City Farmer’s Market vendor spotlight
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Owner of 100 acre wood, Linda Fagan, has been at the River City Farmer’s Market since 2000. “I’ve seen it change, when I started it was located under the Williamstown bridge and it was a busy market but we moved their to the fairgrounds,” Fagan said.
Westover Police identifies woman in photos
The Westover Police Department told 12 News that the person in the photos that it provided on Monday has been identified.
Water main break affecting thousands in Fayette County
A water main break is affecting thousands of residents this morning.
