ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

SIUE’s Department of Civil Engineering Hosts Local MATHCOUNTS Competition

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Department of Civil Engineering hosted the local MATHCOUNTS competition on Saturday, Feb. 4 on the Edwardsville campus. This year’s competition featured 60 students from seven local middle schools. “The Department of Civil Engineering has hosted the local MATHCOUNTS competition for the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

L&C Invites Prospective Students to Discover Day Feb. 20

Prospective students considering advancing their careers or just furthering their education are invited to tour campus and check out available programs during Discover Day at Lewis and Clark Community College, Monday, Feb. 20. Discover Day gives future Trailblazers the chance to tour campus, meet with academic and financial aid advisors,...
GODFREY, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville High School Announces First Semester Honor Roll Lists

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School announced its Honor Roll and High Honor Roll lists. To view the full lists click the links below:. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Tim McGraw - Where The Green Grass Grows" now playing on The River, the Riverbend's...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Lincoln School Alumni Foundation to Help Fund District #7 Home-School Liaison

The Lincoln School Alumni Foundation has generously provided Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 with funding to employ a part-time home-school liaison. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Article continues after sponsor message. The...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Roy Richardson

Roy Richardson, 91, passed away at 1:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Born October 13, 1931, in Ecru, MS, he was the son of Roy Richardson Sr. and Rudell (Coleman) Richardson. Roy worked for Continental Can Company/Crown Cork and Seal Company in St. Louis, MO for 33 years before retiring in 1993. During this time, he held many positions in the United Steelworkers Union including President. His retirement years were spent fishing, hunting, and playing golf. He worked as a Ranger at Belk Park Golf Course on Monday mornings for 16 years and played there five days a week with friends. Surviving is his wife Gerri, whom he married on July 17, 1978, in Las Vegas, and four sons, Gary, Danny (Cindy), Rex (Shirley), and Scott (Chrystal), and two daughters, Carol (Denny) Gray and Kathy Nelson, 15 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren and one special step-daughter, Debbie Rice (Don Dean) and two step-granddaughters, Rachel (Tyler) Duggan and Emily Davis who loved Grandpa Roy dearly, and his sisters-in-law, Maye Richardson, and Wilma Jean (Jerry) McKelvy. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby, and his beloved pets, Sam and Dixie. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023. Reverend Randy Butler and Reverend Matt Hale will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the Youth Fund at the First Church of God in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Tottleben Wins Individual Crown, Kahoks Win Team Title, Jersey Advances As Team, Redbirds, Warriors Qualify Two In Girls Bowling Regional

ALTON - Jersey Community High School's girls advanced their team, while Alton and Granite City advanced two bowlers in Saturday's IHSA Regional Bowling Tournament at Bowl Have Lanes in Alton. Both Alton and Granite City advanced two bowlers each to next week's sectional. Collinsville's Sophie Tottleben won the individual championship,...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Weekend Basketball Round-Up & Scores

Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. GRANITE CITY 42, ALTON 39 (OT) In a hard-fought Southwestern Conference matchup at Alton Friday night, the Redbirds were defeated by some great three-point shooting from the Warriors. Granite made 10 threes...
GRANITE CITY, IL
edglentoday.com

16th Win: Taylor Delivers Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater At Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ray'Sean Taylor has had big moments wearing the Cougar uniform. Saturday night, he added another one to his resume. Tied at 81 with 2.1 seconds remaining in the contest, Taylor knocked down a shot from beyond half-court at the buzzer. After official review, the call on the floor stood, giving SIUE an 84-81 victory over Little Rock on Saturday night at Jack Stephens Center.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
edglentoday.com

Madison County Looking For Chief Assessment Officer

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is in search of a new chief county assessment officer. “We will be hiring a new supervisor of assessments to replace Joe Dauderman who is retiring soon,” County Administrator Dave Tanzyus said. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Homicides Decrease: ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group Reduces East St. Louis Violence Stats In 2022

EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) is an investigative unit created in 2019 comprised of both state and local law enforcement agencies and community organizations utilizing a community-based approach to violent crime reduction. PSEG successfully helped decrease violent crime in the East St. Louis area in 2022. Compared to 2021, homicides in East St. Louis decreased by 22% and non-fatal shootings by 29%. In 2022, PSEG seized more than 175 firearms.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy