West Manchester Township, PA

TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Family Drugged Dog, Wore Ear Protection in Suicide Pact: Cops

A Pennsylvania family drugged their dog so it wouldn’t bite police officers before the three loved ones died by suicide, according to a report. The body of Morgan Daub, 26, and those of her parents, Deborah, 59, and James, 62, were found at the family home in West Manchester Township on Jan. 25. According to notes found by investigators, Deborah Daub indicated Morgan complained of having audible hallucinations and was considering suicide. “Deborah then indicated that she didn’t want her daughter to die alone and was going to join her when she decided to end her life,” West Manchester Township...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

New Details: 150 Starving Cats Seized After Man, Woman Found Dead In Yorktown Heights Home

A seemingly endless amount of cats were seized from a Northern Westchester home after a man and woman were found dead by police during a welfare check. The cats were found on Monday, Jan. 30 around 9:50 p.m. when police performed a welfare check on a residence in Yorktown Heights located on the 100 block of Cordial Road and found the bodies of a man and woman who had died.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say

A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Law & Crime

Idaho Killer Who Microwaved and Ate Victim’s Body Parts Thinking it Would ‘Cure His Brain’ Gets Max Sentence

A 40-year-old man in Idaho will spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing the 70-year-old caretaker of his grandfather’s property and eating parts of the victim’s remains. First District Judge Barbara Buchanan on Monday ordered James David Russell to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 slaying of David M. Flaget, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
CLARK FORK, ID
abc27.com

Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
People

N.J. Girl, 9, Who Was Reported to Cops for Spraying Bugs Is Now a Donor Scientist at Yale's Peabody Museum

"We wanted to show her bravery and how inspiring she is," an assistant professor at Yale said during a recent event to honor Bobbi Wilson for her contribution to science Bobbi Wilson, 9, was spraying invasive lanternflies with a homemade repellent to protect trees in her Caldwell, N.J., neighborhood last October, when a White neighbor called police to report her activity as suspicious. Last month, the Yale School of Public Health honored Wilson, who is Black, for her courage and dedication to science after her mother spoke out...
CALDWELL, NJ
People

People

