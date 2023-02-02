Read full article on original website
Wife pulled trigger for ‘shaky’ husband; then daughter did same for mom in suicide pact
Evidence from multiple letters has investigators confident they know the sequence of events that ended in the deaths of three members of the Daub family, and they are closing the case, authorities said Friday. Morgan Daub and her parents, Deborah and James Daub, were found dead outside their West Manchester...
‘I’m Going to Get Arrested’: Trove of Prosecution Evidence Exhibits Released on Eve of Aiden Fucci Murder Trial
Law&Crime on Friday obtained dozens of evidentiary exhibits set to be used by the state in the upcoming murder trial of Aiden Fucci, 16, the Florida teenager accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times on Mother’s Day weekend in 2021. He’s accused of one count of first-degree murder...
NJ.com
Jury convicts N.J. man of murder in killing of ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend
A jury has convicted a Cumberland County man on a murder charge in the 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Frank J. Baker, 29, of Upper Deerfield, was accused of shooting Jair A. Rennie, 22, during a July 20, 2019, confrontation in Fairfield Township in Cumberland County.
Sources: Idaho victim who was killed last fought back
Certain details conflict with what the coroner in the case, and police, initially said.
Daughter in triple suicide pact died holding ‘Sword of the Lord’: police
A York County woman who encouraged her parents to join her in a suicide pact was found dead last week holding a sword inscribed with the words, “The Sword of the Lord” on its blade. Police found Morgan Daub, 26, behind her parents’ Loman Avenue home in West...
Pennsylvania Family Drugged Dog, Wore Ear Protection in Suicide Pact: Cops
A Pennsylvania family drugged their dog so it wouldn’t bite police officers before the three loved ones died by suicide, according to a report. The body of Morgan Daub, 26, and those of her parents, Deborah, 59, and James, 62, were found at the family home in West Manchester Township on Jan. 25. According to notes found by investigators, Deborah Daub indicated Morgan complained of having audible hallucinations and was considering suicide. “Deborah then indicated that she didn’t want her daughter to die alone and was going to join her when she decided to end her life,” West Manchester Township...
New Details: 150 Starving Cats Seized After Man, Woman Found Dead In Yorktown Heights Home
A seemingly endless amount of cats were seized from a Northern Westchester home after a man and woman were found dead by police during a welfare check. The cats were found on Monday, Jan. 30 around 9:50 p.m. when police performed a welfare check on a residence in Yorktown Heights located on the 100 block of Cordial Road and found the bodies of a man and woman who had died.
NJ councilwoman murder: Police pull sneaker, clothing from sewage grate near crime scene
Police in Sayreville, New Jersey processed the parking lot where Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot, using a K-9, drone and other equipment to search for evidence.
Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Paramedic Steals From Man Killed In Car Crash In Yorktown, Police Say
A paramedic allegedly stole from a man killed in a car crash in Northern Westchester that he responded to, police said. The crash happened in Yorktown on Thursday, Jan. 26, when a man, whose identity was not released, was critically injured and eventually died from his injuries. A day later,...
fox29.com
Police investigating after a person found dead on side of a Bucks County road
WARRINGTON TWP. - Police have launched an investigation after they say a person was found dead on the side of a Bucks County road Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 3 p.m., police say they received a call about a person lying face down an embankment along Westbound Street Road at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge in Warrington Township.
Idaho Killer Who Microwaved and Ate Victim’s Body Parts Thinking it Would ‘Cure His Brain’ Gets Max Sentence
A 40-year-old man in Idaho will spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing the 70-year-old caretaker of his grandfather’s property and eating parts of the victim’s remains. First District Judge Barbara Buchanan on Monday ordered James David Russell to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 slaying of David M. Flaget, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
abc27.com
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
Dead Dog, Severely Malnourished Dog Found On South Jersey Property, Owner Charged
A dead dog and a severely malnourished dog were found on the property of a South Jersey homeowner, authorities said. John Roblin, 50, of Mullica, was charged with two counts of animal cruelty and two coiunds of failing to provide pets with animal shelter, a disorderly persons offense,, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
local21news.com
Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
Skull found in ’97 in remote Alaska belongs to New York man
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A skull found in 1997 in a remote part of Alaska’s Interior belongs to a New York man whose death was likely caused by a bear mauling, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Investigators used genetic genealogy to help identify the remains as those...
Inside Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's unusually long route home to Pennsylvania
A look inside the long detour in Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's indirect route home to his parents' house in Pennsylvania's Poconos Mountains.
N.J. Girl, 9, Who Was Reported to Cops for Spraying Bugs Is Now a Donor Scientist at Yale's Peabody Museum
"We wanted to show her bravery and how inspiring she is," an assistant professor at Yale said during a recent event to honor Bobbi Wilson for her contribution to science Bobbi Wilson, 9, was spraying invasive lanternflies with a homemade repellent to protect trees in her Caldwell, N.J., neighborhood last October, when a White neighbor called police to report her activity as suspicious. Last month, the Yale School of Public Health honored Wilson, who is Black, for her courage and dedication to science after her mother spoke out...
WYFF4.com
Man nearly loses $10K after scammer uses popular money transfer app to target victim
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's one of the fastest-growing types of scams, and the path to your money is a popular payment app connected to big banks. An investigation from sister station WGAL found a Pennsylvania man targeted who lost $10,000. But what he did next was a smart...
