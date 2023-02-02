Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive IllegalsMarcus RingoArizona State
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Related
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very nice weekend on the way along with clear skies to start the new week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure building over the intermountain west will yield above normal temperatures through the weekend. A weak system on Monday will bring slightly below normal temperatures to start the week along with some breezy conditions. After this storm moves through the region, near normal temperatures...
Early Sunday morning crash results in one death
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a car crash on Sunday. The post Early Sunday morning crash results in one death appeared first on KYMA.
78th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo Parade takes place
The latest edition of the Silver Spur Rodeo Parade took place Saturday, February 4 from 9:30am to noon. The post 78th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo Parade takes place appeared first on KYMA.
City of Yuma invites community for public meeting on upgrades to intersection
The City of Yuma will host an open house about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street. The post City of Yuma invites community for public meeting on upgrades to intersection appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial Valley cancer patient wins big on the Price is Right
A day Thomas Angulo will never forget! checking off one of his bucket list goals, being a contestant on the Price is Right. The post Imperial Valley cancer patient wins big on the Price is Right appeared first on KYMA.
City funds efforts to get a spaceport in Yuma County
The spaceport itself would be a concrete slab, with aerospace companies bringing their own launching equipment. The post City funds efforts to get a spaceport in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the body, found in the canal on Monday, as the missing person out of San Luis, Arizona. The post Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
Car show raises funds for pediatric hospital patients
Hundreds gathered at the Foothills Cruisers Arizona Marketplace to check out classic and unique cars, trucks, and special interest vehicles. The post Car show raises funds for pediatric hospital patients appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Four unsolved homicide cases from 2022 still unsolved
There are still four murders from 2022 that remain unsolved in Yuma County. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Four unsolved homicide cases from 2022 still unsolved appeared first on KYMA.
Two Rivers Renaissance Faire comes to Yuma this weekend
Yuma is getting ready to take you on a journey through the Medieval Era. The post Two Rivers Renaissance Faire comes to Yuma this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fatal crash that occurred on Monday. The post Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds appeared first on KYMA.
Body found in canal on Avenue 3E
Yuma Police found the body of a man who drowned in a canal. The post Body found in canal on Avenue 3E appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Shamrock hoops celebrate Senior Night with wins in style, Nicewander’s six goals leads Kofa to Region title and state playoff bid
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the winter sports regular season winds down, it turns into the last time some athletes will step onto their home court or field. Some though, have earned the right to get a potential home game in the postseason - such as both Yuma Catholic boys and girls basketball teams.
AZFamily
Teen boy in custody after shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is in custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning. Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the 16-year-old suspect had already ran away and left. Police say two students were hurt from a fight, and they weren’t shot.
Border town’s only hospital ‘running out of resources’, on the brink of collapse caring for migrants
Yuma Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel shared how the migrant influx has overwhelmed the hospital with over $20 million in unpaid expenses.
Double murder suspect charged for first degree murder
47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The post Double murder suspect charged for first degree murder appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Kofa’s Tiernan Nicewander now tied for school’s single-season goal record after six-goal night
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday night, Kofa's leading goal-scorer, Tiernan Nicewander, made one step closer to history in an unbelievable performance. In a 8-0 win over Youngker on Senior Night at Irv Pallack Field, Nicewander netted six straight goals to help the Kings run away with their 13th win of the season and secure the 5A Central Valley Region title.
Double murder suspect turned himself in
On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case. The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Arizona Western baseball wins home opener behind seven shutout innings from Gil Franco
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a trip to Las Vegas to open the 2023 season where the Matadors baseball team split at 2-2, they opened up their home schedule at Walk Kammann Field. After hopping on the board early on and carrying a 5-0 lead in to the late...
Comments / 0