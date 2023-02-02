ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

AZFamily

Teen boy in custody after shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is in custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning. Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the 16-year-old suspect had already ran away and left. Police say two students were hurt from a fight, and they weren’t shot.
kyma.com

Kofa’s Tiernan Nicewander now tied for school’s single-season goal record after six-goal night

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday night, Kofa's leading goal-scorer, Tiernan Nicewander, made one step closer to history in an unbelievable performance. In a 8-0 win over Youngker on Senior Night at Irv Pallack Field, Nicewander netted six straight goals to help the Kings run away with their 13th win of the season and secure the 5A Central Valley Region title.
KYMA News 11

Double murder suspect turned himself in

On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case.  The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
