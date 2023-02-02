Read full article on original website
Brittany Land
3d ago
I'm still waiting on my taxes from last year they ready to give out more and got people still waiting
When will you get your $3,284 payment from the state?
Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
New Delaware landlord obligations and tenant remedies act enacted
DOVER, DE. - The state of Delaware has recently passed a new act to amend Title 25 of the Delaware Code relating to landlord obligations and tenant remedies. The act, enacted by the General Assembly of the State of Delaware, aims to provide tenants with an additional mechanism to encourage the repair of dangerous defects in residential dwelling units. The defects targeted by this act are those that materially interfere with the health or safety of tenants or the use and enjoyment of the premises.
Rhode Island families to get up to $750 payment from the state
Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
Florida Nursing Schools and College Closed, Delaware Annuls 26 Nursing Licenses, but Names Not Released
Nationwide Nursing School Scandal Has Philly Tri-State Roots. News broke of Operation Nightingale in late January. The Justice Department closed down 3 fake nursing schools that handed out over 7,600 fake nursing degrees, certifications, and transcripts.
SNAP Emergency Money Could Be Restored if NJ Law Passes
A new bill is heading to the desk of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. If passed, this law would boost the SNAP benefits of thousands of residents who will lose pandemic-era food assistance by the end of...
delawarepublic.org
DNREC signs agreement with Department of Agriculture to cooperate on wetland preservation
DNREC and Delaware’s Department of Agriculture formalize a partnership this week to map, collect data on and collaborate to preserve wetlands across the state. The two agencies have worked together on wetland conservation and restoration efforts for well over a decade, but DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says he and his counterparts at the Department of Agriculture are putting this partnership in writing to ensure it continues through future administrations.
Cape Gazette
Smithsonian traveling exhibit on-site in Dover thru April 15
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village announced Crossroads: Change in Rural America, a Smithsonian Institution Museum on Main Street traveling exhibit, will be on display through Saturday, April 15, on site at the museum, 866 N. Dupont Highway, Dover. The exhibit offers both rural and urban dwellers the opportunity to...
Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment
New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
phl17.com
PA Auditor General Questioning Property Tax Increases For 12 School Districts
We head back to Harrisburg with a focus on property tax increase. Pennsylvania’s auditor general is questioning property tax increases for twelve school districts including some in our area. Dennis Owens has the story.
Direct Payments Between $250 and $975 To Go Out To Americans
Residents of Pennsylvania are due to receive between $250 and $975 in property tax and rent rebate payments. These payments support older and disabled people who are less likely to afford their homes. The application is now open. The rebate program has provided eligible residents with more than $7.6 billion since its creation in 1971. (source)
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth hosts Free Bikes 4 Kidz volunteer event
Bayhealth employees volunteered their time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service to assemble bicycles donated for the first Free Bikes 4 Kidz event in Delaware. FB4K is a nonprofit organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing donated bikes to those most in need. Bayhealth partnered with the organization to help bring community members and resources together to give local, underserved kids access to their first bikes.
WMDT.com
Governor John Carney expands DE tenant access to legal counsel in housing budget
DELAWARE – “When one side has some sort of legal representation and the other side doesn’t, we’re less likely to accomplish justice,” Atkins said. Governor John Carney dedicating $1.5 million of his proposed FY 2024 budget as a possible solution to ensure Delaware tenant’s facing eviction have the right to representation. “Once you are evicted and you go to court, any defenses available to a renter are virtually impossible to prove without the aid of a lawyer. You really have to know law,” Rich said.
WDEL 1150AM
U.S. global leadership and what it means to Del. to be examined during Monday summit
Delaware's role as a global economic player, as well as opportunities and challenges will be examined Monday at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Mid-Atlantic Regional Summit in Wilmington, according to Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. Previous studies have found that more than one in five jobs in Delaware is dependent on...
WGMD Radio
Free Baby Formula Pickup Locations in Delaware Starting Tomorrow
If you have a child under the age of one, you are eligible to receive a free 28.2 oz canister of formula starting tomorrow, Feb. 2nd. Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall announced today that the State of Delaware, in partnership with Donate Delaware, has purchased 44,000 canisters of Care Infant Formula from Gensco Pharma. The canisters will be distributed to high-needs areas throughout Delaware. A family member can get the formula at one of the distribution sites listed below and on the Lt. Governor’s website.
theconradhowler.org
Concerns over banning gas-fueled cars in Delaware by 2035
Delaware plans to follow California in their plan to ban gas-fueled cars by 2035. Governor John Carney announced the state’s plans to adopt the standards last year in an effort to increase electric vehicle availability and purchases. If fully implemented, 35% of a new automobile dealership’s stock would have to be electric by 2025. Beginning in 2035, no new gas or diesel-powered vehicles weighing 14,000 pounds or less could be sold within the State. Some State lawmakers, such as Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, have raised strong concerns over the proposal. “The technology, the market, even the consumer demand is not there for it,” Sen. Pettyjohn stated. “We’re not California.” Under the current proposal, the standards would not only apply to passenger vehicles but any vehicles under the threshold of 14,000 lbs, which would include larger trucks that a lot of businesses utilize for operations. The proposal is far from set in stone at this point. News stations are awaiting a response from the government about this issue.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware
In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Parks sets a visitation record for the 8th year in a row
2022 saw another record for Delaware State Parks’ visitation. Delaware State Parks welcomed over 8 million visitors last year - the 8th year in a row a record was set for parks visitors. Last year Alapocas Run, Auburn Valley, the Brandywine Zoo, Fort Delaware and Killens Pond state parks,...
WMDT.com
DNREC Appoints new environmental justice coordinator
Delaware- DNREC secretary Shawn Garvin announced on Wednesday a new appointment to the department’s leadership. He named Dr. Katera Moore as the agency – and that state’s – first environmental justice coordinator. Dr. Moore will be joining the office of the secretary to help assist the...
Multiple COVID cases reported after in-person meetings at Delaware capitol
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. As Delaware state lawmakers launch several weeks of budget hearings, health officials warn...
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Comments / 8