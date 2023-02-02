Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Phil Gould denies reports surrounding early exit for Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab
Phill Gould has hit back at reports Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab is seeking an early exit from the club, after the playmaker missed out on a spot in their top 30 squad for the upcoming season. The 21-year-old represented Lebanon in last year's World Cup, coming off the bench in...
Sporting News
NRL 2023: Cronulla Sharks season preview
After a promising 2022 regular season, the Sharks ended their premiership tilt with a first-up extra time loss to the Cowboys and a trouncing at the hands of the Rabbitohs. However, with a side that will closely resemble the one which finished second in 2022, there’s a lot to be hopeful for with Craig Fitzgibbon’s men.
Sean Long unfazed by pressure as he looks to lead Featherstone into Super League
Former Super League star Sean Long begins his quest to lead Featherstone Rovers into the top flight when their Betfred Championship campaign kicks off at newly promoted Keighley Cougars on Monday.The 46-year-old, who won four league titles and five Challenge Cups during a headline-grabbing playing career with St Helens, says he is unfazed by the expectations that come with his first head coaching role.Rovers, who lost Million Pound Games to Toronto and Toulouse in 2019 and 2021 respectively and were stunned by Batley in last season’s semi-finals, start as hefty favourites this time round after a number of top-quality additions.Chris...
Sporting News
'If I never end up playing again': ABs star TJ Perenara provides injury update
Injured All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has provided an update on his road to recovery, as the test veteran continues to race against the clock ahead of this year’s World Cup in France. When Perenara ruptured his Achilles during last year’s end-of-season tour, his dream of a third World...
Sporting News
BBL Final LIVE: Updates, results, scores and highlights from Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat
After a rollercoaster Big Bash season, it all comes down to the final on Saturday night, with the dominant Perth Scorchers facing off against the competition's surprise packets, Brisbane Heat. The hosts at Optus Stadium will be looking to claim a record fifth BBL title and their second in a...
Sporting News
Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton break silence over late-night arrest
Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have apologised following a late-night incident over the weekend, with the superstar duo arrested in Canberra. The NSW and Australian stars were detained by ACT Police at approximately 3.45am on Sunday morning, after they were involved in an altercation outside a nightclub following birthday celebrations for Wighton.
Simon Middleton to depart as England coach after Women’s Six Nations
The England Women head coach, Simon Middleton, will step down after this year’s Women’s Six Nations
