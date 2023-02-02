ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

NRL 2023: Cronulla Sharks season preview

After a promising 2022 regular season, the Sharks ended their premiership tilt with a first-up extra time loss to the Cowboys and a trouncing at the hands of the Rabbitohs. However, with a side that will closely resemble the one which finished second in 2022, there’s a lot to be hopeful for with Craig Fitzgibbon’s men.
The Independent

Sean Long unfazed by pressure as he looks to lead Featherstone into Super League

Former Super League star Sean Long begins his quest to lead Featherstone Rovers into the top flight when their Betfred Championship campaign kicks off at newly promoted Keighley Cougars on Monday.The 46-year-old, who won four league titles and five Challenge Cups during a headline-grabbing playing career with St Helens, says he is unfazed by the expectations that come with his first head coaching role.Rovers, who lost Million Pound Games to Toronto and Toulouse in 2019 and 2021 respectively and were stunned by Batley in last season’s semi-finals, start as hefty favourites this time round after a number of top-quality additions.Chris...
Sporting News

'If I never end up playing again': ABs star TJ Perenara provides injury update

Injured All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has provided an update on his road to recovery, as the test veteran continues to race against the clock ahead of this year’s World Cup in France. When Perenara ruptured his Achilles during last year’s end-of-season tour, his dream of a third World...
Sporting News

Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton break silence over late-night arrest

Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have apologised following a late-night incident over the weekend, with the superstar duo arrested in Canberra. The NSW and Australian stars were detained by ACT Police at approximately 3.45am on Sunday morning, after they were involved in an altercation outside a nightclub following birthday celebrations for Wighton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy