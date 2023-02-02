ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot by officers in Huntington Sunday morning after allegedly threatening Cabell County EMS crews with a handgun, according to the Huntington Police Department. Officers say, Luis Gonzalez, 47, will be charged with multiple felony counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly threatening EMS crews...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County grand jury hands down indictments in arson, endangerment and DUI cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A grand jury in Kanawha County handed down dozens of indictments Friday, including arson, endangerment and DUI cases. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Winfield, has been indicted for kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, domestic battery and strangulation. Sanders was apprehended by Kanawha County deputies in December 2022 after a female victim reported she was held against her will and attacked by her boyfriend.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Cross Lanes man located after being reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:25 p.m. 2/4/23. Deputies report a Cross Lanes man that was reported missing has been located. Bryce Lee Keller, 40, was reported missing Friday, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies released Saturday evening said...
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man indicted for Kanawha County kidnapping, assault

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man accused of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Kanawha County has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Sanders, 42, of Winfield, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, second offense domestic battery and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Mayor Goodwin shows appreciation to county commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The mayor of Charleston made sure she said thanks to the county commission for their work during the events of the Regal apartment fire that took place nearly two weeks ago. Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin stopped by the commission meeting Thursday to simply say “thank you.”...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line

Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston, West Virginia woman pleaded guilty to COVID PPP fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston woman pleaded guilty on Friday to scheming $20,833 from the COVID-19 relief Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to The United States Department of Justice, Tiffany Bowlin, 33, of Charleston, applied for a PPP loan for a hair salon on April 27, 2021. Bowlin admitted that she falsified the dates […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia, man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a church

MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly attempting to break into a church in Mink Shoals, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling the area, they received a tip of suspicious activity at the Great Community Fellowship Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputies say […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fundraiser held for Regal Apartment fire victims

Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 3 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Rivalry night in HS hoops

Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 6 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
CABELL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy