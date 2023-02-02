ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok CEO to Testify Before Congress on Security Concerns

 3 days ago

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before a Congressional committee about lawmakers' concerns over the app's security.

Cheddar News

FDA Defers to Congress for CBD Regulation, Citing Safety Concerns

"More than four years after the 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp, the Food and Drug Administration still hasn't regulated the cannabis compound CBD — and the agency said it has no plans to.The FDA announced in late January that it plans to defer to Congress for rulemaking over concerns that existing regulations for food and supplements don't go far enough to manage the risks of CBD. That could mean more delays."The FDA's existing foods and dietary supplement authorities provide only limited tools for managing many of the risks associated with CBD products. Under the law, any substance, including CBD,...
Cheddar News

Eagles Reserve Lineman Accused of Rape Ahead of Super Bowl

"Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. That means he can’t practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.The NFL announced the move Wednesday and said the issue is being reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy.The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Bay Area

Nancy Pelosi Reacts to Chinese Surveillance Balloon Over US

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was home in San Francisco Friday to announce new funding for a Presidio Project. But the hot topic was the Chinese surveillance balloon that's flying over the U.S. She said that not only is it deeply troubling. But it's a situation that needs to be handled very carefully.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep Warns That Chinese Balloon May Have ‘Bioweapons’ From ‘Wuhan’

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) casually suggested to Fox News on Friday that the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States could contain “bioweapons” from “Wuhan,” invoking the “lab leak theory” that’s been embraced by Republicans.After a Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over the northern U.S. this week, Republicans have lashed out at President Joe Biden over his perceived “weakness” in his administration’s policy towards China. Calling for the president to “shoot down” the craft, some in the GOP called the president “Beijing Biden” while claiming this is further proof that “Communist China” doesn’t “fear or respect”...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
MONTANA STATE
SFGate

U.S. general warns troops that war with China is possible in two years

China could be at war with the United States two years from now, a top Air Force general predicted in a bombastic and unusual memo to troops under his command, asserting a significantly shorter timeline before potential conflict than any other senior U.S. defense official to date. Gen. Michael A....
Cheddar News

Legally Purchased Guns Are Being Used in Crimes at Faster Rate, Finds ATF

"The Justice Department has released its most expansive report on gun crimes in two decades. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in 2021 directed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to begin a comprehensive study of firearm-related crimes. The first part of this massive undertaking was released in May of 2022. Now the second part is available. “This collection of data will equip our prosecutors and agents – and our law enforcement partners across the country – with unprecedented insights into firearm trafficking networks and dangerous emerging firearm technologies," Garland said in a statement. One finding from the treasure trove of...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

