ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Ole Miss: Live updates

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QllwC_0kaaPBj700

Lady Vols basketball has a quick turnaround after Monday night's road loss to LSU .

Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC) faces Ole Miss (18-4, 7-2) on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Rebels are coming off a comeback, overtime win against Arkansas on Sunday. The Lady Vols are looking to break a two-game skid against top-five opponents.

SCOUTING REPORT: Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Ole Miss: Scouting report, score prediction

MONDAY'S LOSS: The moment Kellie Harper should want back from Lady Vols basketball's loss at LSU

After Monday's loss, LSU and South Carolina are the only remaining undefeated SEC teams. Tennessee is third in the SEC standings with one loss and Ole Miss is fourth with two.

The Lady Vols aren't completely out of the race for the SEC regular-season title, but they likely need to win out. Overcoming Ole Miss' stingy defense and winning the battle on the boards is key Thursday.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Ole Miss: Game time, TV info

The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET and be televised on SEC Network+.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Ole Miss: Live updates

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Ole Miss: Live updates

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee

Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
AUBURN, GA
WDEF

Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson County’s Gavin Noe signs to play at Navy

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County running back and linebacker Gavin Noe signed his national letter of intent to play at Navy this fall. Noe is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. A leader of the Mavericks, he played a big part in them claiming the 4A state...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Wednesday after officials with the Department of Justice said he brought a missing teen across state lines. A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from her hometown in Jopin, Missouri on Jan. 27. Investigators discovered her Snapchat account and found she had been messaging 31-year-old Christopher Bruey about him picking her up and getting married.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville's first Black police officer

Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT

The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Business is booming: Knoxville sets hotel revenue record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville set a record in hotel revenue in 2022, by nearly 30% from the year before. ”These are numbers just that Knoxville pre-COVID, we just didn’t experience, and it’s just a great high. I think the hotels and restaurants everyone is happy, how long can we maintain it but what does the dip look like, if it comes, but all of it, I think even if we went flat ‘23 to ‘22 it would still be a record high,” said President of Visit Knoxville, Kim Bumpas.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO: Car crashes into Gibbs High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a car that crashed into Gibbs High School, according to KCSO's Facebook post. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The driver was taken to UT Medical Center for evaluation, KCSO said. The cause of the crash is under investigation,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy