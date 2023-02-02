Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are leading the country in paying for houses with cashEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
Two Complete City of Lawrenceburg Laborer Apprentice Program
Congratulations to Blake Collins and Ben Munoz. Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun with Blake Collins and Ben Munoz. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The City of Lawrenceburg has recognized two individuals for completing the 4-year Laborer Apprentice Program. Blake and Ben successfully completed the training requirements as well as on the...
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe
There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame to induct five new members; John Erardi to speak
Five new members – two from Covington Catholic High School – will be inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, Wednesday, February 15, at The Gardens of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway) at 1 p.m.. The announcement was made by Joe Brennan, President of the non-profit...
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
Did You Know that ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is Based in Kentucky?
We found out the process for being featured on America's Best Restaurants, and that business owners pay a small fee for their service. Matt Plapp is the CEO and Founder of America's Best Restaurants. Using his branded social media and Youtube channel, Matt and his team feature web episodes of locally-owned restaurants, to attract more local customers. So, unlike a destination food show, America's Best Restaurants focuses on unique spots that locals will love if they hear about them.
bowhuntingmag.com
21-Point Kentucky Buck Scores 195 2/8 Inches
Finding a lightly hunted honey hole leads Jeff Humphrey to crossbow kill of a lifetime. When it comes to real estate, it’s all about “location, location, location.” It’s a common term that means that all things equal, homes of similar size and condition typically command a higher or lower price depending on where they’re located.
linknky.com
Mardi Gras in MainStrasse Village: parades, food and more
Laissez les bons temps rouler! That is Cajun French for “Let the good times roll!” and MainStrasse Village will really be letting the good times roll during their Mardi Gras celebration. Amy Kummler, the owner of Up Over Bar in MainStrasse Village, organized the event. Up Over Bar...
This Kentucky City Is the 'Horse Capital of the World' — and the Horses Will Tell You Why You Should Visit
These reviews are straight from the horse's mouth.
linknky.com
Cougars prove another point, run away from Mason County
Not only has Conner knocked off Covington Catholic, Holy Cross and Newport, who many consider three of the top four teams in the Ninth Region, they can add a top 10 team in the state to the resume too. Mason County (23-3) came to Hebron riding a 13-game winning streak...
WKRC
Wedding florist charged with scamming dozens in Hamilton County out of more than $30,000
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A wedding florist accused of scamming couples out of thousands of dollars all over Southwest Ohio is now in custody. Desiree Pace is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud in Hamilton County. She was indicted in October, but she was...
tourcounsel.com
Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Kentucky
Florence Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Florence, Kentucky, United States. Built in 1976 by Homart Development Company, the mall originally featured Sears, Shillito's, Pogue's, and JCPenney as its four anchor stores. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. Another notable feature of the mall is...
wnky.com
Local reaction to juvenile detention center policy changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Governor Andy Beshear takes action to combat the recent violent outbreaks at juvenile detention centers, putting the safety of staff and residents first. Beshear orders Kentucky State Police to place personnel at all three high-security juvenile facilities in Adair, Fayette, and Warren Counties, 24/7 until...
WKYT 27
Missing Grant Co. woman found safe
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: State police say Brittany Feeback has been found safe and returned to the rest home. ORIGINAL: Kentucky State Police is asking for help locating a missing woman. KSP says 29-year-old Brittany Feeback walked away from a rest home in the Jonesville area of Grant...
WTVQ
A calm next several days before the pattern turns active again
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we are coming off of a very calm day across central and eastern Kentucky. Good news is that we have several more calm days before we turn back up the active pattern. Here is what I am tracking!. Our Sunday looks absolutely fantastic, here...
ems1.com
Lawsuit: Patient had heart attack after Ky. medics administered wrong drug in ambulance
NEWPORT, Ky. — A woman who fell and hit her head while at a theater in Kentucky said she was taken away in an ambulance as she suffered a deep cut and injury. But while being treated in the ambulance, she was given the wrong medication, which caused her to have a heart attack, according to a lawsuit recently filed in Campbell County.
WKYT 27
Gas leak shuts down Lexington road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line. LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.
fox56news.com
Juvenile shot on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of East New Circle Road on Saturday. At 3:25 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting and located a minor who had sustained a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for reported non-life-threatening injuries.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported near University of Cincinnati Clermont campus in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — First responders are at the scene of a reported structure fire near the University of Cincinnati's Clermont campus in Batavia. It was reported just before 8 p.m. on University Lane. WLWT has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated with the latest information...
OnlyInYourState
This Kentucky Restaurant Makes The Most Unique And Delicious BLT In The World
BLT, but make it Bluegrass. And possibly a little bougie. That’s the unique and delicious bacon lettuce and tomato sandwich that you’ll find at Goodwood Frankfort, a delicious dining spot in Kentucky’s capital city. Let’s dig in!. Have you tried the BLT from this Kentucky restaurant...
Comments / 0