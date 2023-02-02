ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

Two Complete City of Lawrenceburg Laborer Apprentice Program

Congratulations to Blake Collins and Ben Munoz. Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun with Blake Collins and Ben Munoz. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The City of Lawrenceburg has recognized two individuals for completing the 4-year Laborer Apprentice Program. Blake and Ben successfully completed the training requirements as well as on the...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe

There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
COVINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Did You Know that ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is Based in Kentucky?

We found out the process for being featured on America's Best Restaurants, and that business owners pay a small fee for their service. Matt Plapp is the CEO and Founder of America's Best Restaurants. Using his branded social media and Youtube channel, Matt and his team feature web episodes of locally-owned restaurants, to attract more local customers. So, unlike a destination food show, America's Best Restaurants focuses on unique spots that locals will love if they hear about them.
EVANSVILLE, IN
bowhuntingmag.com

21-Point Kentucky Buck Scores 195 2/8 Inches

Finding a lightly hunted honey hole leads Jeff Humphrey to crossbow kill of a lifetime. When it comes to real estate, it’s all about “location, location, location.” It’s a common term that means that all things equal, homes of similar size and condition typically command a higher or lower price depending on where they’re located.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Mardi Gras in MainStrasse Village: parades, food and more

Laissez les bons temps rouler! That is Cajun French for “Let the good times roll!” and MainStrasse Village will really be letting the good times roll during their Mardi Gras celebration. Amy Kummler, the owner of Up Over Bar in MainStrasse Village, organized the event. Up Over Bar...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Cougars prove another point, run away from Mason County

Not only has Conner knocked off Covington Catholic, Holy Cross and Newport, who many consider three of the top four teams in the Ninth Region, they can add a top 10 team in the state to the resume too. Mason County (23-3) came to Hebron riding a 13-game winning streak...
MASON COUNTY, KY
tourcounsel.com

Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Kentucky

Florence Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Florence, Kentucky, United States. Built in 1976 by Homart Development Company, the mall originally featured Sears, Shillito's, Pogue's, and JCPenney as its four anchor stores. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. Another notable feature of the mall is...
FLORENCE, KY
wnky.com

Local reaction to juvenile detention center policy changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Governor Andy Beshear takes action to combat the recent violent outbreaks at juvenile detention centers, putting the safety of staff and residents first. Beshear orders Kentucky State Police to place personnel at all three high-security juvenile facilities in Adair, Fayette, and Warren Counties, 24/7 until...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Missing Grant Co. woman found safe

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: State police say Brittany Feeback has been found safe and returned to the rest home. ORIGINAL: Kentucky State Police is asking for help locating a missing woman. KSP says 29-year-old Brittany Feeback walked away from a rest home in the Jonesville area of Grant...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

A calm next several days before the pattern turns active again

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we are coming off of a very calm day across central and eastern Kentucky. Good news is that we have several more calm days before we turn back up the active pattern. Here is what I am tracking!. Our Sunday looks absolutely fantastic, here...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Gas leak shuts down Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line. LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Juvenile shot on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of East New Circle Road on Saturday. At 3:25 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting and located a minor who had sustained a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for reported non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY

