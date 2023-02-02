Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police search for missing teen diagnosed with schizophrenia
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police investigators have asked for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy who they said suffered a mental health crisis Sunday evening before disappearing. Officials said Clevan Aguilar was diagnosed with schizophrenia. They said he had an episode around 8 p.m. before leaving his residence located...
fox5atlanta.com
Father shoots son at restaurant over argument, police say
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. - Adairsville Police is investigating a Saturday night shooting that they say began as an argument between a father and his son. The victim was admitted to a local hospital for an emergency surgery. Officers said the incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Doraville
DORAVILLE, Ga. - A fight between roommates resulted in a gun being drawn and a man barricading himself inside a home, police say. The morning incident happened Monday off Tilly Mill Road in Doraville. According to investigators, two roommates got into an argument. One of the men ended up pulling...
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead inside Douglasville hotel room, detectives say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police officers responding to a call about a fight that took place at a hotel on Durelee Lane said they found a man, deceased, inside one of the rooms. Police said the call came in regarding the Royal Inn & Suites in Douglasville on Sunday. Detectives...
fox5atlanta.com
1 killed in head-on wrong way crash along I-20 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - One person was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into on-coming traffic along Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Saturday morning, Atlanta police say. It happened in the eastbound lanes of traffic along I-20 near Boulevard SE. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles which appeared to have been involved in a head-on collision.
fox5atlanta.com
1 person dead, 3 hurt after car slams into mobile home in Buford
BUFORD, Ga. - One person is a dead and three others have been hurt after a car runs into a mobile home. The incident happened late Sunday night off Horizon Drive in Buford. Fire officials say the driver was killed and those injured were inside the home. Daniel Franco was...
2 men charged in shootout that left DeKalb nightclub security guard dead
The security guard was removing two people from the club when they started firing.
GBI says North GA deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot and killed
Many departments that don’t use cameras are in rural areas, like Gordon County, where funding can be an issue.
DeKalb man arrested, charged with New Year’s murder, deputies say
Malachi Coleman was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle of Tennessee at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain.
fox5atlanta.com
1 found dead after fire burns southeast Atlanta home
ATLANTA - One person is dead and nine others left homeless after a fire tore through a southeast Atlanta house late Friday night. Firefighters arrived just after 9:30 p.m. to a home along Carter Avenue SE near Tilson Drive SE. Fire officials say flames and smoke were seen shooting up...
Man shot, killed at West Midtown nightclub, Atlanta police say
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Man hospitalized, arrested after driving into Sandy Springs home
Officers were called to the home at 5:15 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of DeKalb County nightclub security guard
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County night spot last October. Dion Watkins, 23, of Lithonia, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection to the outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 on Oct. 25, 2022.
2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes
Two people were killed Saturday morning in separate vehicle crashes in Atlanta, police said....
Father, 12-year-old son shot multiple times at Buckhead apartment complex
Three people were shot, including a father and a son, at an apartment complex in Buckhead early Friday morning, police s...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man arrested for suspect 'contraband drop' at DeKalb County Jail
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators believe a 45-year-old man was trying to take advantage of a broken window at the DeKalb County Jail to drop off items such illegal drugs, tobacco, cell phones, and other contraband to inmates. Michael Anthony Dixon was charged with crossing a guard line with weapons,...
15-year-old in custody after police standoff at Fayetteville home
A 15-year-old was taken into custody Thursday following a police standoff at a home in Fayetteville, authorities said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Funeral held for 13-year-old Deshon DuBose killed near Atlanta skating rink
A teacher said what she remembered most about Deshon. Police recently released images of possible suspects in the case.
WXIA 11 Alive
Towers High homecoming queen shooting death update: Man arrested
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested Nakia Dunta Dorsey, 23, in the shooting death of Jayne Salazar Chavez. The 17-year-old was killed in Nov. 2022.
