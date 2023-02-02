ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police search for missing teen diagnosed with schizophrenia

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police investigators have asked for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy who they said suffered a mental health crisis Sunday evening before disappearing. Officials said Clevan Aguilar was diagnosed with schizophrenia. They said he had an episode around 8 p.m. before leaving his residence located...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Father shoots son at restaurant over argument, police say

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. - Adairsville Police is investigating a Saturday night shooting that they say began as an argument between a father and his son. The victim was admitted to a local hospital for an emergency surgery. Officers said the incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot...
fox5atlanta.com

Armed man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Doraville

DORAVILLE, Ga. - A fight between roommates resulted in a gun being drawn and a man barricading himself inside a home, police say. The morning incident happened Monday off Tilly Mill Road in Doraville. According to investigators, two roommates got into an argument. One of the men ended up pulling...
DORAVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead inside Douglasville hotel room, detectives say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police officers responding to a call about a fight that took place at a hotel on Durelee Lane said they found a man, deceased, inside one of the rooms. Police said the call came in regarding the Royal Inn & Suites in Douglasville on Sunday. Detectives...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 killed in head-on wrong way crash along I-20 in Atlanta

ATLANTA - One person was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into on-coming traffic along Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Saturday morning, Atlanta police say. It happened in the eastbound lanes of traffic along I-20 near Boulevard SE. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles which appeared to have been involved in a head-on collision.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 person dead, 3 hurt after car slams into mobile home in Buford

BUFORD, Ga. - One person is a dead and three others have been hurt after a car runs into a mobile home. The incident happened late Sunday night off Horizon Drive in Buford. Fire officials say the driver was killed and those injured were inside the home. Daniel Franco was...
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 found dead after fire burns southeast Atlanta home

ATLANTA - One person is dead and nine others left homeless after a fire tore through a southeast Atlanta house late Friday night. Firefighters arrived just after 9:30 p.m. to a home along Carter Avenue SE near Tilson Drive SE. Fire officials say flames and smoke were seen shooting up...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Second arrest made in deadly shooting of DeKalb County nightclub security guard

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County night spot last October. Dion Watkins, 23, of Lithonia, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection to the outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 on Oct. 25, 2022.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

