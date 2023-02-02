Read full article on original website
App State alum Meredith Lindsey Draughn ’15 is 2023 National School Counselor of the Year
BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University alumna Meredith Lindsey Draughn ’15 is the 2023 National School Counselor of the Year — giving her the opportunity to spotlight the school counseling profession and the school counselors who support K–12 students every day. The role includes recognition and...
Nigerian violinist Clement Okon pursues music master’s degree at App State
BOONE, N.C. — Nearly 6,000 miles from his home in Nigeria, violinist Clement Okon is pursuing his master’s degree in music performance at App State and sharing his talents with students and audiences throughout the High Country. Okon received his Bachelor of Arts in music, with a major...
