When the dust settled after a multiple-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa Monday afternoon, two Hale County men were in custody. Tuscaloosa Police officers had reportedly been dispatched to investigate a tip that a stolen truck from Tennessee had been spotted at an apartment complex there. Police said Keshawn Martes McCollough, 26, of Greensboro and Frederick Dewayne Lewis, 20, of Moundville, jumped into a car and fled when they saw officers approaching them at Branscomb Apartments at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon, leading police on a chase up Ala. Hwy. 69.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO