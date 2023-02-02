Read full article on original website
Raymond Smith
2d ago
Why wait so late to come with this information when it could’ve been public knowledge that it’s an ongoing investigation years back ? This is the prime factor for slackness coming from a police department following it’s fellow officers!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Body found in Center Point, authorities investigating
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after finding a body Sunday morning. Deputies were called to Shadowood Circle in Center Point at approximately 9 a.m. on reports of a body located near a stairwell. The male victim had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office finds shooting victim in Center Point
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office discovered a dead male shooting victim Sunday.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County man indicted on federal gun charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal agents have arrested a Tuscaloosa County man in New York on gun charges. The U. S Attorney's office announced that Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on three counts in U.S. District Court in January. Washington is charged with possession of a machine...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa investigator discusses cold case, new technology leads to serial rapist suspect
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Department Investigators discussed a sexual assault cold case solved using new technology. The case identified a serial rapist suspect who was active nationwide with multiple victims. Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that new genetic genealogy research using DNA...
Vigil held in front of Birmingham construction office for ‘Cop City’ protester killed in Georgia
Mourners held a vigil in Birmingham on Saturday evening for a protester killed in Georgia resisting construction of the $90 million police and firefighter training center nicknamed “Cop City.”. The Birmingham chapter of Democratic Socialists of America held the vigil in front of the Birmingham office of Brasfield &...
wcbi.com
Alabama PO sentenced to 30 years in prison for abusing his position
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama Probation Officer will spend the next 30 years in prison for abusing his position. Michael Steven Painter served as a Probation Officer assigned to Fayette County. Painter was arrested in 2020 on charges of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and Use of Position or...
Students ‘terrified’ after active shooter confusion leads Alabama police to wrong school
The students in his class — around a dozen of them — ran back into the building. A few began crying, the eighth grader said.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County father killed in shooting remembered at his former high school
Around three dozen people were at Dora High School Saturday for a vigil honoring Matthew Perrigin. It's the high school Perrigin graduated from. Perrigin is one of the latest victims to gun violence. Correy Mahaffey and his 16-year-old son are now charged in the shooting death of Perrigin. The Walker...
DNA links violent Alabama rapes to deceased New Mexico musician, decades after crimes committed
Alabama criminal investigators said Thursday they have linked two violent rapes in Alabama both decades old to a now deceased New Mexico musician who seemed to live a double life. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit investigators say the DNA recovered from two Tuscaloosa rapes, one in 1991 and another in...
Body discovered in Bayview Lake identified as missing kayaker
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday that the body found in the lake around 3 p.m. was identified as 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields.
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
wbrc.com
Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - David Alexander is the Hoover police officer who was assigned foot patrol inside the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. Two people were shooting at each other, and according to court documents, Officer Alexander fired the fatal shots at E.J. Bradford. In an affidavit, dated...
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
Human remains found in garbage pile identified as 38-year-old Alabama man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
wvtm13.com
Body found in Bayview Lake may be that of missing kayaker
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's office says a body was found Sunday afternoon in Bayview Lake, which could be that of a man reported missing more than a week ago. Around 3:00 p.m., deputies and several other agencies located a body in the lake. Officials believe...
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
greensborowatchman.com
TPD arrests two Hale men after hot pursuit, crash on Skyland Blvd.
When the dust settled after a multiple-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa Monday afternoon, two Hale County men were in custody. Tuscaloosa Police officers had reportedly been dispatched to investigate a tip that a stolen truck from Tennessee had been spotted at an apartment complex there. Police said Keshawn Martes McCollough, 26, of Greensboro and Frederick Dewayne Lewis, 20, of Moundville, jumped into a car and fled when they saw officers approaching them at Branscomb Apartments at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon, leading police on a chase up Ala. Hwy. 69.
Birmingham got no warning on mass inmate release, Mayor Woodfin says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin complained Tuesday that he had no advance notice from the Alabama Department of Corrections about a planned mass release of inmates. “Today is Tuesday,” Woodfin said. “I got notice of this Saturday and it wasn’t from the Alabama Department of Corrections.”. His staff...
25-Year-Old Northport Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A Wednesday morning crash in Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Northport man. According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Upper Columbus Road near Sam Hutton Road, approximately two miles north of Northport.
Comments / 1