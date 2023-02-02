ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymond Smith
2d ago

Why wait so late to come with this information when it could’ve been public knowledge that it’s an ongoing investigation years back ? This is the prime factor for slackness coming from a police department following it’s fellow officers!!

wbrc.com

Body found in Center Point, authorities investigating

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after finding a body Sunday morning. Deputies were called to Shadowood Circle in Center Point at approximately 9 a.m. on reports of a body located near a stairwell. The male victim had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa County man indicted on federal gun charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal agents have arrested a Tuscaloosa County man in New York on gun charges. The U. S Attorney's office announced that Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on three counts in U.S. District Court in January. Washington is charged with possession of a machine...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - David Alexander is the Hoover police officer who was assigned foot patrol inside the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. Two people were shooting at each other, and according to court documents, Officer Alexander fired the fatal shots at E.J. Bradford. In an affidavit, dated...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Body found in Bayview Lake may be that of missing kayaker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's office says a body was found Sunday afternoon in Bayview Lake, which could be that of a man reported missing more than a week ago. Around 3:00 p.m., deputies and several other agencies located a body in the lake. Officials believe...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody

A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
greensborowatchman.com

TPD arrests two Hale men after hot pursuit, crash on Skyland Blvd.

When the dust settled after a multiple-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa Monday afternoon, two Hale County men were in custody. Tuscaloosa Police officers had reportedly been dispatched to investigate a tip that a stolen truck from Tennessee had been spotted at an apartment complex there. Police said Keshawn Martes McCollough, 26, of Greensboro and Frederick Dewayne Lewis, 20, of Moundville, jumped into a car and fled when they saw officers approaching them at Branscomb Apartments at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon, leading police on a chase up Ala. Hwy. 69.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

