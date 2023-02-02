ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on James Island Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash is impacting traffic on the James Island Connector Sunday night. Officers with the Charleston Police Department said three cars were involved in a collision around 8:30 p.m., which caused all lanes to be blocked heading into James Island. One lane of traffic opened around 8:46 p.m. People are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FAA temporarily halts departures from Charleston airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily paused departures from three airports along the Carolina coast, including Charleston International Airport. The decision was made to “support the Department of Defense in a national security effort,” the agency announced on Twitter. The agency also paused...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews extinguish house fire on Commonwealth Drive

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A family has been displaced following a fire at a Mount Pleasant home Saturday night. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, the department provided aid to Mount pleasant Fire Department in response to a structure fire on Commonwealth Drive Saturday. Crews responded to the fire just before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ground stop issued at Charleston International Airport, may be due to Chinese spy balloon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A ground stop was issued at Charleston International Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Charleston (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort. The FAA cited “national security initiatives” for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to gas leak in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a large gas leak in Summerville. Officials with Summerville Fire and Rescue said the gas leak happened in the South Pointe neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. “The leak is near S. Pointe Blvd. and True Grit,” officials said. The surrounding roads are closed to traffic while Dominion Energy […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

FAA Halts Departures and Restricts Airspace Around Charleston for “National Security Effort”

UPDATE at 2:43 pm – The balloon has been downed by the U.S. military and an operation is now underway to recover the debris. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today issued a ground stop for three airports in the Carolinas as a suspected Chinese spy balloon (right) floats through the area. The FAA also restricted airspace near Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, North Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers: 2 dead in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a crash that left two dead early Sunday morning on I-26. Two vehicles, both traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on along I-26, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.  The crash happened near the 197 mile marker, just two miles west of Summerville. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

FlexCold Opening Second Facility in Charleston, South Carolina, Expanding its First

FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Calhoun Street lane closures Sunday night due to construction

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) \ — Roadwork will take place on Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. on Calhoun Street. Construction crews will be doing asphalt milling and paving, causing some lane closures throughout the night. The work area runs from the gore of the connector to the intersection...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people. It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m. A 2011 Nissan truck was traveling east, and a 2016 Mazda sedan...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

AT&T expands coverage to rural areas across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Broadband Office announced a project with AT&T to expand the company’s coverage to 9,000 customers located in Greenville and Charleston. The company is building an AT&T Fiber location to serve nearly 2,500 customers in Greenville and around 6,900 customers in Charleston. Combined,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Largest economic investment in its history coming to Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is celebrating the groundbreaking of its biggest industrial development. Governor Henry McMaster and local leaders gathered in Walterboro for the announcement. Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies chose the 90 acres in Walterboro along I-95 out of the 220 sites in 20 states that they considered.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

St. John’s Fire District responds to record number of calls in 2022

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Serving Johns Island, Kiawah Island and nearby West Ashley and North Charleston, the St. John’s Fire District responded to 3,972 incidents in 2022. The majority of those calls were actually related to emergency medical services, according to the district’s annual report. Fire Chief Ryan...
CHARLESTON, SC

