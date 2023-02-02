Pedernales Electric Cooperative continues to work on restoring power to affected Central Texas areas

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has ordered the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) to initiate a power outage in the Seward Junction area (see map below). This outage was taken without advanced notice to PEC. At this time, PEC does not know how long this outage will last. PEC has no control of the outage or its duration. Members who rely on uninterrupted power should make alternative plans. If you have an emergency, call 911 immediately.

LIBERTY HILL, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO