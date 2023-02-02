ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Pedernales Electric Cooperative continues to work on restoring power to affected Central Texas areas

By Zacharia Washington
 3 days ago
fox7austin.com

Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
AUSTIN, TX
Several western Travis County residents struggling to get water under boil notices

Updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) The winter storm has left many residents in western Travis County without water. Here are the latest updates from some of the local utilities in Lake Travis-Westlake. To find your utility provider, visit the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's Water District Map viewer. Additional updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
pec.coop

ERCOT-mandated power outage occurring in Seward Junction area

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has ordered the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) to initiate a power outage in the Seward Junction area (see map below). This outage was taken without advanced notice to PEC. At this time, PEC does not know how long this outage will last. PEC has no control of the outage or its duration. Members who rely on uninterrupted power should make alternative plans. If you have an emergency, call 911 immediately.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Austin, TX
