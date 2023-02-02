Pedernales Electric Cooperative continues to work on restoring power to affected Central Texas areas

Read full article on original website
‘Nearly all’ Austin Energy customers will have power restored by Feb. 12; resources offered for those still without service
Austin Energy said its crews continue to work around the clock to restore power citywide. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Thousands of Austin Energy customers still without power could have to wait nearly a week more for their service to be restored, the utility said late Feb. 5. Days after winter weather...
Texas ice storm: Round Rock ISD's Forest North Elementary to remain closed Monday
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All Round Rock ISD schools, except for one, are set to reopen and resume classes this week following the recent ice storm that hit Central Texas. All the district's offices will also reopen. Round Rock ISD says that the power outage at Forest North Elementary School...
Austinites still without power as city leaders provide update on winter response: 'This storm is ungodly'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites are still without power and without a timeline of when they can expect to have their electricity turned on. Robert Donathan has made at least four calls to the City of Austin. None of the homes in his southwest Austin subdivision, Woods of Westlake, have any power.
Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC
JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
Texas ice storm: Crash takes out power pole in Leander, causes outage for thousands
LEANDER, Texas - A crash in Leander has caused more outages Saturday evening, says the city of Leander and Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC). The city says the crash happened at FM 2243 and Horizon Park Boulevard and took out a power pole as well as a few traffic signals. PEC...
Austin Energy: 1,700 power outages still affect 68,000 customers, some on day 5 without electricity
Austin Energy crews inspecting a neighborhood in North Austin. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Austin leaders said work is ongoing to fix the power outages throughout the city, but there is still no estimate for when all customers will regain power. The news came during a 3 p.m. press conference on Feb....
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
Red Line makes progress; other Project Connect work moves forward
Planning for Austin's light rail will continue in 2023. (Courtesy Capital Metro) In 2023, the planning for Austin’s light rail will continue; a new MetroRail station will open; and two bus lines will be completed. The work is part of Project Connect, a multibillion-dollar plan to rethink and expand...
Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
Several western Travis County residents struggling to get water under boil notices
Updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) The winter storm has left many residents in western Travis County without water. Here are the latest updates from some of the local utilities in Lake Travis-Westlake. To find your utility provider, visit the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's Water District Map viewer. Additional updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account.
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
Texas ice storm: Hundreds of cars line up for Central Texas Food Bank distribution
AUSTIN, Texas - This week's winter storm has left hundreds of thousands of Austin residents in the dark for days during dangerously cold temperatures. "We're staying in Kyle, and it's a little hard without electricity in our house," says Austin resident Joe Cruz. Hundreds of cars lined up Saturday morning...
Insurance may reimburse for some food lost during power outages
Power outages were rampant in Austin and Travis County throughout the ice storm. As of Friday afternoon, there were over 100,000 customers still without power. Can insurance cover wasted food?
‘Just do your job’: West Austin neighbors still without power grow frustrated
Friday afternoon, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent asked those that are still without power to help ease strain on the city's system.
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
Hays County issues local disaster declaration following more than $1M of damage due to winter storm
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration for Hays County Feb. 3 due to subsequent damage throughout the...
ERCOT-mandated power outage occurring in Seward Junction area
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has ordered the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) to initiate a power outage in the Seward Junction area (see map below). This outage was taken without advanced notice to PEC. At this time, PEC does not know how long this outage will last. PEC has no control of the outage or its duration. Members who rely on uninterrupted power should make alternative plans. If you have an emergency, call 911 immediately.
Austin Energy now 'cautiously optimistic' on restoration efforts, as mayor issues apology
Austin Energy is sharing a little more optimism Friday, after the utility “turned a corner” in its efforts to restore power to more than one hundred thousand customers without electricity.
Austin Energy ‘cautiously optimistic’ about work to restore full power as city, county declare disaster
As thousands remain without power Friday afternoon, Austin's mayor and the Travis County judge announced they're each issuing disaster declarations because of the ice storm.
Power restoration efforts continue Saturday, city leaders to provide afternoon update
As hundreds of line crews continue to work to restore power across Austin Energy’s service area, city leaders are set to give another update on restoration efforts Saturday afternoon.
