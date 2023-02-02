Read full article on original website
DarkVoid
3d ago
I remember him as The Genius he was a great wrestler just like his brother was my condolences to his family and friends Rest In Paradise Larry Poffo.🕯️🙏🏽🕯️
Reply
4
Joyce Flores Flores
3d ago
RIP Lanny. Loved watching him & his brother " Matcho Man" wrestle. They were among the best. Been a wrestling fan since my siblings & I watched with our Dad. Watched with my husband & friends. Still a fan after all these years. Prayers for the family 🙏❤
Reply
4
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
Hulk Hogan spotted walking with cane after wild speculation he was paralyzed
Amid wild declarations that Hulk Hogan was paralyzed from the waist down after undergoing back surgery, the six-time WWE Champion was spotted walking with a cane. Hogan, 69, was photographed leaving the DMV with his son Nick Hogan, 32, in Clearwater, Florida, on Friday afternoon. The father and son exited the building holding a license plate and paperwork, and the elder Hogan still donned his famous sunglasses and bandana combo. The scene arrives days after former foe and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claimed on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” that Hogan was paralyzed from the waist down...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors
Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason For ‘Last Minute’ Change To Ronda Rousey Title Plans
The real reason why Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the end of 2022 has been revealed. Flair made her WWE return on the December 30 edition of SmackDown, after months away from TV. On this show, she challenged for Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title...
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW
Adam Cole has commented on his NXT run, explaining why he chose to leave WWE and sign with AEW. Cole was one of the most decorated talents in NXT history, winning the brand’s North American, Tag Team, and main NXT titles during his tenure on the then Black and Gold brand.
wrestletalk.com
Candice LeRae Names WWE Hall Of Famer As Her Dream Opponent
Candice LeRae has named a WWE Hall of Famer as her dream opponent. Everyone in professional wrestling has a dream opponent. Whether it is a legend or a current star from a different promotion, each talent thinks about who they would want to face the most. Speaking with Keith Whittier,...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Shoots Down Report Brock Lesnar Has Heat
Following his elimination this year from the men's Royal Rumble match by Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar absolutely lost it, bringing chaos and destruction to the ringside area as he processed the disbelief of his exit. In addition to smashing the commentary table with the ring steps, "The Beast" manhandled WWE referee Eddie Orengo, forcing him over the barricade — reportedly gaining Lesnar a "little heat" behind the curtain. However, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is not buying it.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Throws Beer At Seth Rollins During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has achieved great success during his WWE career, and his popularity only continues to grow. He excels in every role he is given and this is particularly evident in his current character. Additionally, it appears that his rivalry with Cody Rhodes will persist indefinitely. In fact, it seems Cody Rhodes threw beer at Rollins during a WWE live event.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Not Considered WrestleMania Headliner By WWE Management
Sami Zayn might be the talk of the wrestling world at the moment but a report suggests that he is still not seen as a WrestleMania headliner by WWE management. Sami Zayn finally had enough of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble when he slammed a chair into Reigns’ back after The tribal Chief demanded he use the weapon to finish off Kevin Owens.
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Reacts To NXT Vengeance Day
Mandy Rose has reacted to NXT Vengeance Day, the premium live event that she was previously advertised for before departing the company. Although they lost in their efforts to reclaim the NXT Women’s Championship for Toxic Attraction, the duo gave their all against Roxanne Perez. And while it remains...
PWMania
Jim Duggan Shares Story About Bobby Heenan Trying to Rib Him With an Eagle
WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently spoke on an AdFreeShows live stream for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he was asked about doing more of a cartoonish persona. “I think as my career went on, the character got a little crazier...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Confronts Shawn Michaels After Vengeance Day
Rising WWE NXT star Grayson Waller confronted Shawn Michaels during the NXT Vengeance Day post show media call. During the main event of the February 4 special, Waller challenged for Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship in a steel cage match. Breakker was ultimately victorious, pinning Waller after a huge spear...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Returns And Attacks Apollo Crews At NXT Vengeance Day
Apollo Crews' former bodyguard Commander Azeez made his WWE return during tonight's NXT Vengeance Day match between Crews and Carmelo Hayes. Azeez has gone back to his ring name, Dabba-Kato. Dabba-Kato was the ring name he used for "Raw Underground." During tonight's event, Kato helped Crews by stopping Trick Williams...
nodq.com
Dave Batista addresses his WWE Hall of Fame status
Dave Batista was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 but the ceremony ended up being canceled due to Covid-19. In 2021, Batista tweeted that he wasn’t able to be inducted “due to previous obligations” but added that the company would induct him in a future year. Batista’s induction was once again delayed in 2022.
Daily Update: WWE SmackDown, AEW Rampage, Kota Ibushi
Dave Meltzer covers SmackDown, Rampage, Ibushi, and all of Friday's news.
wrestletalk.com
WrestleMania 39 Card Leaked
A look at several planned matches that have been leaked for WrestleMania 39, as well as how the rest of the card could shape up. WrestleMania season is fast approaching, so let’s take a look…. Official WrestleMania 39 Matches. We’re now just two months out from WrestleMania and starting...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 11