Cincinnati, OH

iheart.com

OTD 2019: Bengals hire Zac Taylor

Let's leave Homer Rice, David Shula, Dick LeBeau and Bruce Coslet out of our conversation. Those four coaches were a combined 60-143 (.296) in parts of 15 seasons with the Bengals. And no disrespect to Bill 'Tiger' Johnson but he was head coach for just two plus seasons. He went...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Watch: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase scores two touchdowns in NFL Pro Bowl

LAS VEGAS — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught a touchdown pass in his first time playing in the NFL Pro Bowl Games. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

This New Patriots Assistant Is Most Likely Nick Caley Successor

Three days before news broke that Nick Caley was leaving the Patriots for a job with the Los Angeles Rams, New England hired his likely replacement. Will Lawing, a longtime Bill O’Brien assistant, reportedly joined the Patriots’ coaching staff last week. The 37-year-old’s experience coaching tight ends (Houston Texans, 2019-20) makes him an obvious candidate to succeed Caley, who’d coached the position in New England since 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
Cleveland.com

Breaking down the Bengals’ cap space and potential offseason decisions: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett suffers injury during Pro Bowl Games

The NFL completely revamped the Pro Bowl this year in part to reduce the risk of players suffering injuries, but Myles Garrett unfortunately still got hurt. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Garrett suffered a dislocated toe during an obstacle portion of the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns star limped off... The post Myles Garrett suffers injury during Pro Bowl Games appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Best Twitter Follows Leading into Super Bowl LVII

As Super Bowl LVII quickly approaches, we want to ensure you’re up to date with all possible information regarding both teams. After some thorough Twitter scrolling, here’s who we recommend giving a follow for the next week or so to make sure you’re ready to go for the big game. Philadelphia Eagles Follows:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nfltraderumors.co

NFL Notes: Bengals Joe Burrow, Raiders, Derek Carr, Texans

Bengals OL Ted Karras says that the team needs to be ready to go and start fast in order to make it to the Super Bowl next season. “We’re in the final four two years in a row,” Karras said, via Bengals.com. “That puts us in the top four, I guess, for the year. There’s no rollover factor; there’s no transitive property in the NFL. We have to come back ready to go. There’s been a lot of history of teams that don’t do well after a long season like that. We’ll do everything we can to start faster next year and our goal is to get back to the championship game.”
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Menacing Charge against Bengals' Joe Mixon Dismissed, For Now

The menacing charge against Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals has been dismissed, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. An arrest warrant for Mixon was handed out Thursday, but the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office requested that it be dismissed. The reason seems to be that additional investigation is needed before they will decide what, if any, charges will be brought against Mixon.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

MRI on Ben Simmons's Knee Comes Back Clean

Nick Friedell of ESPN reports that Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said a recent MRI on Ben Simmons’s left knee came back clean. Simmons continues to deal with soreness in the area, forcing him to miss the Nets’ last three games. Brooklyn’s latest game was a 139-96 blowout loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
BOSTON, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision on who will replace Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator. The Cowboys announced Saturday that Brian Schottenheimer, who spent 2022 as a coaching analyst for the team, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer has previously been an offensive coordinator with the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks. Brian Schottenheimer on... The post Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
NESN

Who are the Most Valuable Chiefs Heading into Super Bowl LVII?

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play for Super Bowl LVII and have a roster loaded with talent that can impact the biggest stage. There’s certainly a narrative surrounding the Chiefs that they’ll only go as far as Patrick Mahomes takes them, but there are a lot of other talented pieces on this roster that will play integral roles in the team’s game plan.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Stephen Strasburg Working Out at Home for the Nationals

Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals is working out at home, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Strasburg was limited to one start last season due to a stress reaction in his rib cage. This reaction is said to be related to the thoracic outlet syndrome that caused him to have surgery in 2021. It is unknown at this time if Strasburg will be able to pitch at all this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
NESN

NESN

