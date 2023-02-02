Read full article on original website
pahomepage.com
East Lampeter Township fire
East Lampeter Township mobile home fire injures one person. East Lampeter Township mobile home fire injures one person. ‘The Birthday of the Trees’ celebration underway. ‘The Birthday of the Trees’ celebration underway. Good weather crams the Cloud 10 car wash. Good weather crams the Cloud 10 car wash.
OnlyInYourState
10 Best Places To Stay In Pennsylvania For An Unforgettable Getaway
From the Allegheny National Forest to the Poconos, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Keystone State has a wide variety of places to choose from for a staycation. If you find yourself in need of a weekend getaway, check out these best places to stay in Pennsylvania. With each one, you’re guaranteed to rest, relax, and make some memories.
Exploring the Lehigh Valley’s historic covered bridges
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. From the first time I watched the movie The Bridges of Madison County with Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep in the mid ’90s, I’ve been in love with the peaceful beauty and romance of covered bridges. We are lucky to have more than 200 covered bridges still standing in Pennsylvania, which is more than any other state. Seven of those historic bridges are located in the Lehigh Valley.
a-z-animals.com
Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
abc27.com
10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides. abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old!. Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the nation’s...
Pa. woman who got drunk, fell off stool now suing bar | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Pennsylvania definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.
abc27.com
Legislation to rename Pa. bridge after a local fallen firefighter to be proposed
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Rep. Thomas Kutz (R-Cumberland) announced earlier today that he will be introducing legislation to rename a Pennsylvania bridge after a fallen firefighter. The proposed legislation would officially rename the Pa. Rt. 34 bridge that crosses over Mountain Creek in Mt. Holly Springs Borough. According...
abc27.com
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
A drive down Route 33 is all it takes to see the littering problem on Pa.’s highways | Letter
Is it not time Pennsylvania cleans up its highways? For decades, trash has piled up along the roads along with the deteriorating roadways. I guess the big question to ask is why is it not addressed. Don’t tell me people take care of sections of the highway. Maintaining what has...
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Altoona, Pa. — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. ...
Worst floods in Pennsylvania history
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is no stranger to flooding. Flooding happens along streams and creeks from heavy rainfalls or remnants of tropical cyclones. But some of the floods broke records of the wrong kind along streams, creeks, and rivers. Here are four of the worst floods that the commonwealth has ever seen. Johnstown Flood of […]
Dog left abandoned and caged in parking lot in Pennsylvania, state police searching for suspect
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A dog was found abandoned outside the back of a store in Loyalsock Township on Friday, leaving police asking the public for help. According to a release sent out by Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of a Hobby Lobby at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock […]
Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion
Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
OnlyInYourState
The Haunting Museum In Pennsylvania That Celebrates All Things Paranormal
Pennsylvania’s rife with the paranormal. No matter where you travel in the state, you’re sure to hear tales of the paranormal and ghostly legends. Chances are pretty good that you’ll experience the paranormal at least once during your stay in Pennsylvania. This haunting museum in Pennsylvania is a must-visit, even if you’re not totally convinced the paranormal exists. It just might change your mind.
abc27.com
Annual hockey event helps to support families of fallen officers
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A hockey event raised money to support the families of fallen police officers. Cops for K.O.P.S., which is short for Keep our Pipers Silent, hit the ice at the Giant Center on Saturday. It supports the children of fallen Pennsylvania Police Officers. families of fallen...
Twenty Pa. hospitals among America’s best, new study shows
(WTAJ) — A new list of the 250 Best Hospitals in America reveals that 20 of the best are right here in Pennsylvania. The list comes from Healthgrades.com who compiled Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) from 2019 to 2022. Of the top 250 hospitals in America, 20 of them […]
local21news.com
Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
OnlyInYourState
Don’t Put Away That Coat, As Spring 2023 In Pennsylvania Is Predicted To Be Mild And A Bit Wet
As winter continues to barrel along, we now know that we unequivocally and sadly will not be welcoming an early spring. Phil has spoken, and we still have six more weeks until the warmer, sunnier days of spring officially arrive. Chances are we won’t have too much to complain about this spring either if you believe the Farmers Almanac’s spring weather prediction for Pennsylvania.
Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
