Pennsylvania State

pahomepage.com

East Lampeter Township fire

East Lampeter Township mobile home fire injures one person. East Lampeter Township mobile home fire injures one person. ‘The Birthday of the Trees’ celebration underway. ‘The Birthday of the Trees’ celebration underway. Good weather crams the Cloud 10 car wash. Good weather crams the Cloud 10 car wash.
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, PA
OnlyInYourState

10 Best Places To Stay In Pennsylvania For An Unforgettable Getaway

From the Allegheny National Forest to the Poconos, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Keystone State has a wide variety of places to choose from for a staycation. If you find yourself in need of a weekend getaway, check out these best places to stay in Pennsylvania. With each one, you’re guaranteed to rest, relax, and make some memories.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Exploring the Lehigh Valley’s historic covered bridges

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. From the first time I watched the movie The Bridges of Madison County with Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep in the mid ’90s, I’ve been in love with the peaceful beauty and romance of covered bridges. We are lucky to have more than 200 covered bridges still standing in Pennsylvania, which is more than any other state. Seven of those historic bridges are located in the Lehigh Valley.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
a-z-animals.com

Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides. abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old!. Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the nation’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles

This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Altoona, Pa. — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. ...
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Worst floods in Pennsylvania history

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is no stranger to flooding. Flooding happens along streams and creeks from heavy rainfalls or remnants of tropical cyclones. But some of the floods broke records of the wrong kind along streams, creeks, and rivers. Here are four of the worst floods that the commonwealth has ever seen. Johnstown Flood of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion

Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Haunting Museum In Pennsylvania That Celebrates All Things Paranormal

Pennsylvania’s rife with the paranormal. No matter where you travel in the state, you’re sure to hear tales of the paranormal and ghostly legends. Chances are pretty good that you’ll experience the paranormal at least once during your stay in Pennsylvania. This haunting museum in Pennsylvania is a must-visit, even if you’re not totally convinced the paranormal exists. It just might change your mind.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Annual hockey event helps to support families of fallen officers

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A hockey event raised money to support the families of fallen police officers. Cops for K.O.P.S., which is short for Keep our Pipers Silent, hit the ice at the Giant Center on Saturday. It supports the children of fallen Pennsylvania Police Officers. families of fallen...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
OnlyInYourState

Don’t Put Away That Coat, As Spring 2023 In Pennsylvania Is Predicted To Be Mild And A Bit Wet

As winter continues to barrel along, we now know that we unequivocally and sadly will not be welcoming an early spring. Phil has spoken, and we still have six more weeks until the warmer, sunnier days of spring officially arrive. Chances are we won’t have too much to complain about this spring either if you believe the Farmers Almanac’s spring weather prediction for Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

