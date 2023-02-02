Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. From the first time I watched the movie The Bridges of Madison County with Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep in the mid ’90s, I’ve been in love with the peaceful beauty and romance of covered bridges. We are lucky to have more than 200 covered bridges still standing in Pennsylvania, which is more than any other state. Seven of those historic bridges are located in the Lehigh Valley.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO