A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Alpilean Reviews By DOCTORS: “CRITICAL WARNING!" Negative Side Effects & Ingredients Analysis?
Alpilean, also known as the Alpine Ice Hack, claims to be a fat-burning weight loss supplement formulated by Dr. Matthew Gibbs and Zach Miller. This unique supplement, Alpilean, contains a Blend of 6 Himalayan-sourced Ingredients Here that are not found in any other product on the market in 2023. The Alpilean formula is designed to optimize inner cellular core body temperature and improve metabolic health by targeting the underlying cause of weight gain and premature aging: low core body temperature.
Alpilean Reviews “FEB 2032: MEDICAL INVESTIGATION!” What They WILL NOT Tell You Online?
Alpilean is a weight loss supplement that utilizes advanced medical principles to support individuals in achieving their weight loss goals. The Alpine Ice Hack supplement is designed to regulate, normalize, and optimize low core body temperature, making it effective for individuals who are dieting or not. The proprietary Alpine Ice Hack formula itself is composed of 6 clinically-proven ingredients that target inner cellular temperature, which is a key factor in weight loss, according to recent medical research.
