LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the community really dove into the first weekend of February at the annual Medicine Park Park Tavern Polar plunge. The 25th annual plunge took place Saturday afternoon. Dozens of people were there to take part. The event is something the Medicine Park community holds each year in order to bring people together from all over, and has become something many particpants are proud to be apart of.

MEDICINE PARK, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO