ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kswo.com

Longtime Lawton police officer retires

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 25 year veteran of the Lawton Police Department is heading into retirement. Louie Pohawpatchoko rang the bell outside the Department Friday, twice, as per tradition. Pohawpatchoko was surrounded by his friends and family for the occasion. As for what awaits him in retirement... he says...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Community gathers in Rush Springs for Athena Brownfield vigil

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members gathered in Rush springs Saturday night for another candlelight vigil in honor of Athena Brownfield. Pastor David Hale gave a message to the crowd. There were also words and performances from members of the community. A tree was planted in memory of the four...
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
kswo.com

Local kids fundraising to build a home for ‘Ky’ the Fox

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 5 local kids are participating in this weekend’s Polar Plunge, to raise money to build a habit for Ky the Fox at the Medicine Park Zoo and Aquarium. Construction is underway at the Medicine Park Zoo and Aquarium for a new enclosure for Ky, their resident grey fox, but they admit they could use a helping hand after funding fell short. That’s why a group of kids is diving in head first, to get this fox a home.
MEDICINE PARK, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 4700 Taft for a structure fire at around midnight on Saturday. The fire had been knocked down by the neighbor from the apartment next door when he noticed the smoke coming from the apartment he broke a window and used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire before the WFFD arrived.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Exotic animals make stop at MacArthur High School

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Foxes and Spider Monkeys. Those are just two of the exotic animals that a class at MacArthur High School got to up close and personal with Friday. The Snider Family Exotic Farm stopped by to meet with zoology students. Students also observed a Fisher Cat, and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton antique store closing soon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Antiques by Helen has been a part of Lawton for over 40 years but now it’s time to say goodbye. The store is filled with antiques from the late 19th to early 20th century. Store owner Helen Jones said antiques have always been a part...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Community members dive into February at annual Park Tavern Polar Plunge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the community really dove into the first weekend of February at the annual Medicine Park Park Tavern Polar plunge. The 25th annual plunge took place Saturday afternoon. Dozens of people were there to take part. The event is something the Medicine Park community holds each year in order to bring people together from all over, and has become something many particpants are proud to be apart of.
MEDICINE PARK, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Human smuggling suspect makes plea deal

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of several men arrested last summer and charged with human smuggling has made a plea deal on his charge. 36-year-old William Carlos-Baran of Houston has a plea hearing set on February 10 for a 2-year prison term. He is jailed on a $50,000 bond. Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala […]
HOUSTON, TX
kswo.com

Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill said the reopening of the Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road will reopen Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. Officials said the gate is now equipped with the Automated Vehicle Barrier System which will help prevent unauthorized access to Fort Sill. They also said...
FORT SILL, OK
newschannel6now.com

Thief caught stealing out of truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January. The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

Lawton family of 6 picking up pieces after house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early Thursday morning. They said they are grateful to have made it out without any injuries. Christiana Zender is a business owner and single mom. She and her 5 kids were sleeping downstairs in...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Woman and child test positive for drugs

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman is free on bond after she and a child in her care allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. According to accusations made in the arrest warrant, on Jan. 17, 2023, Child Protective Service contacted the Electra Police Department about a woman, Meranda Nelson, and a 5-year-old child in […]
ELECTRA, TX
kswo.com

Lawton FFA raises money for program with 10th annual fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 and Lawton FFA partnered to put on their annual Pie Auction fundraiser. The fundraiser started at noon on Sunday at the Life Ready Center.. FFA students baked a variety of treats, including pie, to be auctioned off. The money raised will help...
LAWTON, OK
kaynewscow.com

Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case

BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
BILLINGS, OK
kswo.com

Republicans express their voice with CCRP conventions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Republicans met at the Comanche County Fair Grounds Saturday for Precinct and County Conventions. Precinct and County officers were elected today. Each had the opportunity to present any rule changes in order to prepare for the state convention in May. According to party rules for the...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

1-19th Battalion deactivated on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The soldiers of 1st Battalion 19th Field Artillery gathered as a unit one last time, as the 1-19th was officially deactivated. The Deactivation Ceremony took place on post at the Cache Creek Chapel on Friday afternoon. The 1-19 War Eagles have a long history, serving...
FORT SILL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy