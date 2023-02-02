Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Friends, family of Shane Chockpoyah celebrate his life with candlelight vigil
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The friends and family of a man found dead on New Year’s Eve celebrated his life Saturday night with a vigil in Walters. Shane Chockpoyah was found dead in a Lawton neighborhood on New Years Eve, it was confirmed that he was murdered. The vigil...
kswo.com
Longtime Lawton police officer retires
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 25 year veteran of the Lawton Police Department is heading into retirement. Louie Pohawpatchoko rang the bell outside the Department Friday, twice, as per tradition. Pohawpatchoko was surrounded by his friends and family for the occasion. As for what awaits him in retirement... he says...
kswo.com
Community gathers in Rush Springs for Athena Brownfield vigil
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members gathered in Rush springs Saturday night for another candlelight vigil in honor of Athena Brownfield. Pastor David Hale gave a message to the crowd. There were also words and performances from members of the community. A tree was planted in memory of the four...
kswo.com
Local kids fundraising to build a home for ‘Ky’ the Fox
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 5 local kids are participating in this weekend’s Polar Plunge, to raise money to build a habit for Ky the Fox at the Medicine Park Zoo and Aquarium. Construction is underway at the Medicine Park Zoo and Aquarium for a new enclosure for Ky, their resident grey fox, but they admit they could use a helping hand after funding fell short. That’s why a group of kids is diving in head first, to get this fox a home.
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 4700 Taft for a structure fire at around midnight on Saturday. The fire had been knocked down by the neighbor from the apartment next door when he noticed the smoke coming from the apartment he broke a window and used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire before the WFFD arrived.
kswo.com
Exotic animals make stop at MacArthur High School
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Foxes and Spider Monkeys. Those are just two of the exotic animals that a class at MacArthur High School got to up close and personal with Friday. The Snider Family Exotic Farm stopped by to meet with zoology students. Students also observed a Fisher Cat, and...
kswo.com
5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
kswo.com
Lawton antique store closing soon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Antiques by Helen has been a part of Lawton for over 40 years but now it’s time to say goodbye. The store is filled with antiques from the late 19th to early 20th century. Store owner Helen Jones said antiques have always been a part...
kswo.com
Community members dive into February at annual Park Tavern Polar Plunge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the community really dove into the first weekend of February at the annual Medicine Park Park Tavern Polar plunge. The 25th annual plunge took place Saturday afternoon. Dozens of people were there to take part. The event is something the Medicine Park community holds each year in order to bring people together from all over, and has become something many particpants are proud to be apart of.
Human smuggling suspect makes plea deal
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of several men arrested last summer and charged with human smuggling has made a plea deal on his charge. 36-year-old William Carlos-Baran of Houston has a plea hearing set on February 10 for a 2-year prison term. He is jailed on a $50,000 bond. Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala […]
kswo.com
Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill said the reopening of the Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road will reopen Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. Officials said the gate is now equipped with the Automated Vehicle Barrier System which will help prevent unauthorized access to Fort Sill. They also said...
newschannel6now.com
Thief caught stealing out of truck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January. The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.
kswo.com
Lawton family of 6 picking up pieces after house fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family of 6 is devastated after their home caught fire early Thursday morning. They said they are grateful to have made it out without any injuries. Christiana Zender is a business owner and single mom. She and her 5 kids were sleeping downstairs in...
Woman and child test positive for drugs
ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman is free on bond after she and a child in her care allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. According to accusations made in the arrest warrant, on Jan. 17, 2023, Child Protective Service contacted the Electra Police Department about a woman, Meranda Nelson, and a 5-year-old child in […]
kswo.com
Lawton FFA raises money for program with 10th annual fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 and Lawton FFA partnered to put on their annual Pie Auction fundraiser. The fundraiser started at noon on Sunday at the Life Ready Center.. FFA students baked a variety of treats, including pie, to be auctioned off. The money raised will help...
Dinosaurs to take over Sikes Senter Mall
Take a drive back to the prehistoric days in the Sikes Senter Mall parking lot located at 3111 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls. Jurassic Empire is making its way to Wichita Falls starting on February 3, 4, & 5 and February 9, 10, 11, and 12.
kaynewscow.com
Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case
BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
kswo.com
Republicans express their voice with CCRP conventions
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Republicans met at the Comanche County Fair Grounds Saturday for Precinct and County Conventions. Precinct and County officers were elected today. Each had the opportunity to present any rule changes in order to prepare for the state convention in May. According to party rules for the...
kswo.com
1-19th Battalion deactivated on Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The soldiers of 1st Battalion 19th Field Artillery gathered as a unit one last time, as the 1-19th was officially deactivated. The Deactivation Ceremony took place on post at the Cache Creek Chapel on Friday afternoon. The 1-19 War Eagles have a long history, serving...
Man who led police on chase from drive-thru line pleads
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was chased by police from a Whataburger drive through line down several streets before coming to a stop in a resident’s lawn pleads guilty to evading today, February 2. The plea for Michael McVicker was for 10 years in prison, then suspended to 5 years probation and a […]
