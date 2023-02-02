ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

This Day In Sports: What a wild way to get to 20

BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…February 6, 2018, five years ago today:. Boise State clinches its sixth straight 20-win season in dramatic fashion, scoring eight points in the final 53 seconds to beat New Mexico 73-71. The Broncos had trailed by 11 points at halftime and by 13 with eight minutes left. But senior star Chandler Hutchison made two steals and converted them into a dunk and a lay-in during the frantic final minute. Christian Sengfelder, a German graduate transfer, started the rally with a three-pointer and led Boise State with 24 points. Sengfelder also had seven rebounds, an amazing seven of them on the offensive end.
No. 22 Aztecs beat Boise State 72-52 for Mountain West

SAN DIEGO — Nathan Mensah scored 17 points as No. 22 San Diego State raced past Boise State 72-52 Friday night in a showdown of the Mountain West Conference's top two teams despite an off night by Aztecs' leading scorers Matt Bradley and Darrion Trammell. Keshad Johnson added 10...
TIMELY: Boise State fraternity suspended for hazing

The Boise State fraternity Alpha Kappa Lambda (AKL) has been suspended by the university over “a culmination of fraternity infractions related to alcohol and hazing,” according to Director of Boise State Media Relations Mike Sharp. Sharp said that the Boise State University conduct board met in December to...
7's HERO: Kayla's Journey

STAR, Idaho — On January 6th, 2023, life was forever changed for the Schmidt family of Star, Idaho. That is the night sisters Emily, 17, and Kayla,15, went out to grab dinner with friends. They hit a parked excavator head-on just down the street from the family's home. It was parked in the right lane in a construction zone, but the thick fog that night made it difficult to see.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
5 of Idaho’s Richest Cities to Watch 👀 in 2023

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho. Would ya' look at that? Three of Idaho's five wealthiest cities belong to Boise's Treasure Valley. With Idaho's richest city having a median household income of $99,814, becoming a resident there requires fairly deep pockets. But compared to the richest city in America, Idaho's most affluent community...
The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
Boise Home Way Overdoes It On The Green Paint

BOISE, Idaho. In case you missed it, 2022 was the year of green. From homeowners to homebuilders, last year's Harris Pole showed 62% of Americans would introduce a green color scheme into their home. But why? What made green the go-to color of 2022? Sue Wadden from Sherwin-Williams has the...
Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
Idaho breakfast spots adjusting to high cost of eggs, inflation pressure

Selling breakfast or brunch dishes used to yield decent profits for restaurants. That’s because many breakfast and brunch dishes feature eggs, a food whose low prices allowed for healthy profit margins — until recently. The price of eggs has risen steeply over the past year, in part due to aggressive measures to reduce the spread of bird flu. Around 40 million laying hens in the U.S. have died from the...
