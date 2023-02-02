Read full article on original website
KTVB
This Day In Sports: What a wild way to get to 20
BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…February 6, 2018, five years ago today:. Boise State clinches its sixth straight 20-win season in dramatic fashion, scoring eight points in the final 53 seconds to beat New Mexico 73-71. The Broncos had trailed by 11 points at halftime and by 13 with eight minutes left. But senior star Chandler Hutchison made two steals and converted them into a dunk and a lay-in during the frantic final minute. Christian Sengfelder, a German graduate transfer, started the rally with a three-pointer and led Boise State with 24 points. Sengfelder also had seven rebounds, an amazing seven of them on the offensive end.
KTVB
Boise State plays San Diego State Friday for top spot in Mountain West men's standings
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos visit the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs Friday night in a matchup of the top two men's basketball teams in the Mountain West conference standings. The game, set for 7 p.m. MST in San Diego, is the two teams' first meeting...
KTVB
No. 22 Aztecs beat Boise State 72-52 for Mountain West
SAN DIEGO — Nathan Mensah scored 17 points as No. 22 San Diego State raced past Boise State 72-52 Friday night in a showdown of the Mountain West Conference's top two teams despite an off night by Aztecs' leading scorers Matt Bradley and Darrion Trammell. Keshad Johnson added 10...
KTVB
Boise State's JL Skinner misses Senior Bowl to support family
Boise State standout safety JL Skinner did not play in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday after his aunt passed away this week. Skinner went home to support family.
Arbiter Online
TIMELY: Boise State fraternity suspended for hazing
The Boise State fraternity Alpha Kappa Lambda (AKL) has been suspended by the university over “a culmination of fraternity infractions related to alcohol and hazing,” according to Director of Boise State Media Relations Mike Sharp. Sharp said that the Boise State University conduct board met in December to...
KTVB
7's HERO: Kayla's Journey
STAR, Idaho — On January 6th, 2023, life was forever changed for the Schmidt family of Star, Idaho. That is the night sisters Emily, 17, and Kayla,15, went out to grab dinner with friends. They hit a parked excavator head-on just down the street from the family's home. It was parked in the right lane in a construction zone, but the thick fog that night made it difficult to see.
Former Boise Police Chief applies for Toledo, Ohio position
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September 2022, is listed as an applicant for the same role in Toledo, Ohio, KTVB's sister station WTOL reported Thursday. Lee officially separated from the city...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Hilarious Viral TikTok Mocks ‘Types of Idahoans’ by Hometown
Oh, Idaho--it never stops. What's not to love about this place? We have some of the greatest wilderness, literally, on the planet. Our people (for the most part) are very kind, and we have arguably the most unique access to "all of it" in the entire nation. Yet somehow, amid...
Made in Idaho: Meet the Boise couple brewing Idaho Kombucha
The husband and wife team behind Idaho Kombucha Co. ditched their previous day jobs to brew flavored fermented beverages in Boise full-time.
5 of Idaho’s Richest Cities to Watch 👀 in 2023
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho. Would ya' look at that? Three of Idaho's five wealthiest cities belong to Boise's Treasure Valley. With Idaho's richest city having a median household income of $99,814, becoming a resident there requires fairly deep pockets. But compared to the richest city in America, Idaho's most affluent community...
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
“Get Ready to Rock: Boise Music Festival Returns with Epic Lineup”
Although we're in the depths of winter and the days are long, Idaho's largest one-day music festival is back with the best lineup of all time. We'll find out if you agree with that statement in a moment. What is the Boise Music Festival?. The Boise Music Festival is a...
The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023
At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
This Boise Brewery Was Just Named The Absolute Best in Idaho
We have some great places in Idaho and the Treasure Valley to grab a beer. According to Far and Wide who just did a nationwide look into each state's best brewery, we have a pretty great one downtown that also does a lot for the community. Something extra special about...
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach
Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
Boise Home Way Overdoes It On The Green Paint
BOISE, Idaho. In case you missed it, 2022 was the year of green. From homeowners to homebuilders, last year's Harris Pole showed 62% of Americans would introduce a green color scheme into their home. But why? What made green the go-to color of 2022? Sue Wadden from Sherwin-Williams has the...
Ordering in? Here’s the #1 Best Takeout Restaurant in Boise
You know, sometimes you just don’t want to go anywhere for dinner... and sometimes you might not want to cook either. In fact, you might now enjoy cooking or you might find it hard to fit into your schedule etc. That’s literally me every day. Fortunately, we live...
Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America
There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
Idaho breakfast spots adjusting to high cost of eggs, inflation pressure
Selling breakfast or brunch dishes used to yield decent profits for restaurants. That’s because many breakfast and brunch dishes feature eggs, a food whose low prices allowed for healthy profit margins — until recently. The price of eggs has risen steeply over the past year, in part due to aggressive measures to reduce the spread of bird flu. Around 40 million laying hens in the U.S. have died from the...
