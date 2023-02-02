Court documents reveal new details about Preble Co. woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather

Court documents reveal new details about a Preble County woman facing charges after an animal cruelty investigation back in December.

Kayla Rae Brown, 26 of Lewisburg, was arrested Monday at her residence.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call on December 27 that a beagle puppy was dumped at the intersection of Verona Road and Sonora Road in a small plastic crate on its top, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The puppy had been left in the crate with no blanket and no food or water despite 25 degree temperatures, according to court documents.

The puppy was taken to the humane society for medical treatment. A veterinary report confirmed the puppy was malnourished, dehydrated and had cuts on its paws.

The puppy had distinctive coloring and patterns of “freckles,” and an employee of the humane society recognized the dog as one that had been posted for “adoption” by Brown.

According to court documents, there was a photo posted on Brown’s Facebook on Nov. 25 advertising a puppy named “Jett” was up for adoption. The photo on the post was described to be identical in every way to the puppy recovered from the ditch.

Brown was interviewed by deputies on Dec. 29, 2022.

During the interview, deputies showed Brown the Facebook post and she confirmed it was hers.

She is then questioned about what happened to “Jett.” Court documents say she repeated no fewer than seven times that the puppy was dead, and “didn’t make it,” it “wasn’t strong enough,” and that she had buried the dog’s body on her friend’s property.

Deputies confronted Brown and told her the puppy had been found. At this point, she changed her statement and claimed her Facebook had been “hacked” and that the “Jett” she had been referring to was not the dog in the post.

Deputies also interviewed Brown’s friend, and she denied that Brown had buried any animals on her property.

According to court documents, a subpoena was issued to a home surveillance company after deputies saw cameras mounted to Brown’s home.

Videos from Dec. 27, the date the dog was found, were reviewed and showed Brown leaving her home around 30 minutes before the dog was rescued. As she leaves the house, she is seen carrying a “distinctive” dog crate that matched the carrier recovered. The video shows Brown return to the home approximately 30 minutes later carrying nothing, according to court documents.

If the puppy hadn’t been discovered and rescued, it would have died of exposure, malnutrition and/or dehydration, court documents said.

Brown was charged in Eaton Municipal Court Tuesday with the following crimes:

Cruelty To Animals, a 5th degree felony

Cruelty To Animals, a 1st degree misdemeanor

Cruelty to Animals, a 2nd degree misdemeanor

Falsification, a 1st degree misdemeanor

She is currently in the Preble County Jail and bond has been set for more than $25,000, according to jail records.