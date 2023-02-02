KENT COUNTY, MI – A West Michigan high school basketball team is rallying behind a teammate who was diagnosed with a rare tumor disease that currently has no cure. Gabe Aughdahl, a senior at West Catholic High School, was diagnosed two years ago with a desmoid tumor in his neck. The 17-year-old has gone through three different chemotherapy treatments to try and control the tumor’s growth, but the chemo has limited his ability to jump or run, making it hard to play basketball.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO