Additional $32,000 in invoices surface related to Kalamazoo Public Schools Foundation
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Jack Mosser, the consultant hired to create a Kalamazoo Public Schools Foundation, billed the school district a total of $96,000 for seven months of part-time work, $20,000 more than previously reported. That $20,000 was from a November invoice that was never paid but was included in documents...
Grand Rapids orthopedic practice engaged in ‘monopolistic conduct,’ Trinity Health lawsuit alleges
At a meeting in July, the president of Trinity Health Saint Mary’s told executives from Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan that the Grand Rapids hospital planned to hire its own orthopedic surgeons rather than rely on Orthopaedic Associates for on-call services. The private orthopedic practice had raised its daily rate...
‘It will be full of energy:’ New incubator provides space, support for tech startups in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — On the fourth floor of the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, Kyle McGregor talks about the kind of environment he and his colleagues at Spartan Innovations hope to create for tech startups at a newly launched office incubator there. “When you see these places work...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
$5M available for affordable housing, homelessness prevention projects in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids wants to fund affordable housing and homelessness prevention projects in the city. The city’s relatively new Affordable Housing Fund Board is seeking applications from organizations that could use a share of $5 million in federal stimulus dollars to complete that work. Organizations...
Basketball player’s rare diagnosis sparks team to dedicate game to tumor research
KENT COUNTY, MI – A West Michigan high school basketball team is rallying behind a teammate who was diagnosed with a rare tumor disease that currently has no cure. Gabe Aughdahl, a senior at West Catholic High School, was diagnosed two years ago with a desmoid tumor in his neck. The 17-year-old has gone through three different chemotherapy treatments to try and control the tumor’s growth, but the chemo has limited his ability to jump or run, making it hard to play basketball.
Taco shop featuring local artists’ mural opening second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new, colorful taco restaurant will open soon in the Breton Village Mall in Grand Rapids. Condado Tacos, based in Ohio, is opening its second Grand Rapids location on Thursday, Feb. 16. The taco shop is known for its unique tacos, margaritas and tequila, according...
Exhibit about popular PBS Kids show ‘Molly of Denali’ now open at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum has partnered with The Magic House St. Louis Children’s Museum to bring “Molly of Denali,” the acclaimed PBS KIDS series, to life in its newest cultural exhibit. The “Molly of Denali: An Alaskan Adventure” showcases Alaska and...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Righteous Cuisine serves fusion of Mexican and BBQ dishes
GRAND HAVEN, MI -- Righteous Cuisine has been a local favorite to grab a hearty lunch or dinner with a Mexican and BBQ twist since first opening as a food truck. Owner Matthew Varley started up the business in 2011, inviting locals to try his unique creations at a time when the food truck scene was just beginning to attract West Michigan residents.
Blue skies bring out thousands for South Haven Ice Breaker Festival
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Thousands clamored to downtown South Haven this weekend to celebrate the annual Ice Breaker Festival with sled races, frozen fish tosses and chili. A myriad of events took place throughout the day on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4. Ice sculptors arrived early Saturday morning to transform blocks of ice around the sidewalk into roughly 40 unique ice sculptures in time for a chili cook-off at 12 p.m.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
Police chief steps up to fill Muskegon Heights leadership void
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The police chief in Muskegon Heights will serve as acting city manager while the city council searches for someone to take the role as an interim. Four council members who voted to sever ties with the city manager and then skipped two subsequent meetings, thereby denying the body a quorum needed to conduct business, showed up at a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 2.
Protest demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya, Tyre Nichols planned in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A protest is being held Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids to demand justice in the deaths of Patrick Lyoya and Tyre Nichols. Described by organizers as a sign-holding protest, the event is scheduled to take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on the corner of Fulton Street and Division Avenue near Monument Park.
What’s that being built in Grand Rapids Township? Residential developer has big plans.
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MI — Not far from another residential development, a new project is taking shape in Grand Rapids Township. The development on the site, which covers more than 20 acres along Knapp Street, is expected to help address the housing shortage in the Grand Rapids area.
Founders’ newest KBS flavor balances sweet, tart cherries with rich chocolate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The newest addition to Founders Brewing Co.’s KBS barrel-aged beer series brings together the flavors of tart and sweet cherries layered against rich chocolate and notes of coffee. KBS Chocolate Cherry was made available last month at the Grand Rapids-based brewery’s Grand Rapids and...
Grand Rapids protesters call for police convictions after Tyre Nichols, Patrick Lyoya deaths
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In frigid temperatures Saturday, Feb. 4, just over a dozen West Michigan residents protested the deaths of two Black men at the hands of police. Protesters at Monument Park in downtown Grand Rapids held signs calling for the conviction of the police officers who killed Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids last year, as well as those who killed Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month.
One killed in house fire in West Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead, White Cloud police said. The individual killed in the Saturday, Feb. 4 blaze was not immediately identified. The cause of death and what started the fire is still under investigation. Police said a passerby...
Charged with murder of Patrick Lyoya, ex-Grand Rapids police officer to appeal judge’s decision
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Defense attorneys for the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder in the killing of Patrick Lyoya are expected to appeal a judge’s ruling. Following a court hearing where a Kent County judge rejected the defense attorneys’ motion to overturn binding over the...
Several residential streets in Norton Shores on tap for resurfacing this year
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The city of Norton Shores will continue its millage-funded road projects this year with resurfacing of several neighborhood streets. The city is entering the 15th year of road improvements funded by the 1.5-mill levy and is expected to spend $1.5 million this year, according to information presented to the city council last month.
Police seek public’s help identifying alleged Dollar General shoplifter
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Authorities are trying to identify a man who they believe stole items from a local dollar store. Newaygo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 5:10 p.m. report of a person stealing items Saturday, Feb. 4, from a Dollar General store, located at 8530 Mason Dr. in Brooks Township.
