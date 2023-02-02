ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Springfield raises hourly pay as part of police recruitment, retention efforts

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpPBp_0kaaLCte00

The city of Springfield is rolling out new incentives in efforts to recruit and retain police officers.

City officials announced Thursday that they have increased some hourly compensation and committed to pay raises in the future.

As part of the change, new officers will receive a nearly $5 increase in compensation and make $30.58. Top pay for officers was also raised nearly $4 to $38.30, a city spokesperson said.

>> Court orders competency evaluation of former Fairborn ROTC coordinator facing sex, drugs crimes

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot called public safety a “vital service” provided to communities.

“It is critical that we do all we can to offer competitive compensation and benefits, comprehensive training and state-of-the-art equipment so our police officers can safely and effectively carry out their duties,” Elliot said.

New pay rates will continue to be increased at a rate of 3.5 percent over the next three years, City Manager Bryan Heck said. He noted that at the end of the three-year term, top pay for officers would be $41.02 per hour, which amounts to an annual salary of $85,327.

>> Fresh produce discount to be given to local SNAP beneficiaries

“Combined with our excellent benefits package and retirement plan, these new rates should help us recruit and retain officers in what has become an incredibly tight and competitive market,” Heck said.

The city is currently accepting applications for police officers through Feb. 8. They are actively accepting applications for lateral transfers from other law enforcement agencies. More information can be found here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Cincinnati fire lieutenant in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati fire lieutenant was arrested Saturday and is facing charges after being accused of assault, according to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael A. Washington Sr. Brandon Freeman, 53, was charged with one count of assault and one count of obstructing official business after a woman told police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Underground issue cause behind Beavercreek power outage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some residents in the Beavercreek area found themselves waking up unable to turn the lights on. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, tells 2 NEWS that crews with the electric company were out in the Beavercreek area trying to isolate an outage issue. Kabel later identified the issue […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
tourcounsel.com

Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio

Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy