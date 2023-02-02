Springfield raises hourly pay as part of police recruitment, retention efforts

The city of Springfield is rolling out new incentives in efforts to recruit and retain police officers.

City officials announced Thursday that they have increased some hourly compensation and committed to pay raises in the future.

As part of the change, new officers will receive a nearly $5 increase in compensation and make $30.58. Top pay for officers was also raised nearly $4 to $38.30, a city spokesperson said.

>> Court orders competency evaluation of former Fairborn ROTC coordinator facing sex, drugs crimes

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot called public safety a “vital service” provided to communities.

“It is critical that we do all we can to offer competitive compensation and benefits, comprehensive training and state-of-the-art equipment so our police officers can safely and effectively carry out their duties,” Elliot said.

New pay rates will continue to be increased at a rate of 3.5 percent over the next three years, City Manager Bryan Heck said. He noted that at the end of the three-year term, top pay for officers would be $41.02 per hour, which amounts to an annual salary of $85,327.

>> Fresh produce discount to be given to local SNAP beneficiaries

“Combined with our excellent benefits package and retirement plan, these new rates should help us recruit and retain officers in what has become an incredibly tight and competitive market,” Heck said.

The city is currently accepting applications for police officers through Feb. 8. They are actively accepting applications for lateral transfers from other law enforcement agencies. More information can be found here.