Cranston, RI

Turnto10.com

Investigation continues after woman dies following wellness check in Easton

(WJAR) — The investigation continues after a 56-year-old woman is dead in an officer-involved shooting. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating what happened after the Easton Police Department responded to a home for a well-being check Sunday morning. Police responded to a home on Spooner Street...
EASTON, MA
ABC6.com

Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston police seek to identify 2 women accused of shoplifting

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police are seeking help from the public in finding two women accused of stealing from the Sunglass Hut in the Garden City Center. The two women allegedly snuck numerous pairs of sunglasses at 3 p.m. last Sunday. The items taken from the store are...
CRANSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket police investigating shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night. According to Det. Sgt. Christopher LeFort, a man was found at a home on Chandler Ave., suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers did find a shell casing located at the scene. The victim, who is not being […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Fight Outside Downtown Bar

9:39 a.m. – Police escorted an elderly man home from Stop and Shop. 8:31 p.m. – An EG resident complained to police about their neighbor’s excessive text messaging. Police suggested the two neighbors block each other’s phone number. Tuesday, Jan. 24. 9:07 a.m. – The animal...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Overnight shooting in Pawtucket sends 1 to hospital

One person was shot in Pawtucket just after midnight on Sunday. Pawtucket police say a male suffered a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. A shell casing was located at the scene on Chandler Avenue. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Police have yet to name...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman's body pulled from Burrillville pond

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — Burrillville police are investigating after working for hours on Sunday to help recover a body from a partially frozen pond. Police and fire crews responded to Little Round Top Pond just after 11 a.m. Members of the Harrisville Fire Department found a woman's body partially...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket woman accused of killing her father with garden shears

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Thirty-eight-year-old Jennifer Pamula of Woonsocket faced a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court on Thursday. Woonsocket police said they were called to Cato Street on Monday night by the suspect's twin, Danielle Pamula. Police said they found 70-year-old Joseph Pamula inside, covered in...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust

WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
WOONSOCKET, RI
newportdispatch.com

Teen injured during snowmobile crash in Somerset

SOMERSET — A 17-year-old from Massachusetts was injured during a snowmobile crash in Somerset today. The crash took place off Castle Brook Road at around 1:00 p.m. The rider was traveling on a trail at around 40 miles-per-hour before losing control and colliding with a tree. Police say the...
SOMERSET, MA
ABC6.com

Providence officer hit by car outside Cranston St. Armory

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was hit by a car outside of the Cranston Street Armory Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to ABC6. Police say the officer was brushed by a fleeing car, and suffered minor injuries. Other people inside the parking lot were also hit by...
PROVIDENCE, RI
liveboston617.org

Armed Car Jacking Gone Wrong in East Boston Leaves Man Shot in the Face at La Chiva

EAST BOSTON- A shooting occurred just after midnight leading to Boston Police calling for full notifications of the Homicide Unit. According to police radio traffic, the victim, an adult male in his early 20s, was found shot in the face inside La Chiva restaurant at 259 Bennington Street after he ran into the establishment looking for help.
BOSTON, MA

