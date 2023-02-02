Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney IconHerbie J PilatoAsheville, NC
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
WLOS.com
Sunday brunch serves as time for fun, friendship and community during Black History Month
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Black History Month provides an opportunity and space for communities to come together and celebrate. Fun, friendship and community were the goals of Sunday's brunch hosted by Black Wall Street AVL. The event aimed to be a time and place for people to meet and...
Mountain Xpress
New and established dance studios and classes help locals stay fit and feel great
For most of her life, Asheville resident Maui Vang was a self-described “wallflower.” The daughter of Laotian immigrants, she tells Xpress, “My culture is not very dance oriented.” In 2016, however, she discovered Zumba, the Latin-inspired dance fitness program. “You’re exercising, but over time, you get...
WLOS.com
Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, first in NC, celebrates 40th anniversary
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity is coming up on a major milestone. The nonprofit is marking 40 years of helping people realize the dream of owning their own home. This Habitat affiliate was the first in North Carolina -- and now there are more than...
WLOS.com
Animal rescue raises enough funds for full repairs following tragic electrical fire
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal rescue in McDowell County that recently suffered the loss of a mother dog and puppies in an electrical fire shared good news in an update this weekend. Rusty's Legacy Dog Rescue, in Marion, shared Feb. 1 that a fire, determined to be caused...
WLOS.com
Co-warehousing facility set to open this spring on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Do you need warehouse space but don't have the money or desire to build your own facility? A warehouse on Sweeten Creek might be the answer. Asheville’s first co-warehousing facility is set to open this spring. Ernest will offer rentable warehouse space to local makers and entrepreneurs, providing a place for them to grow or launch their businesses.
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
wnctimes.com
Investigation Continues in Asheville Shooting, Go Fund Me Setup
Was shot in his own home. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting, no suspects. Multiple shots were fired at the residence, with Mr. Cedillo-Morales being the only victim. He was transported to Mission Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Asheville community is in shock,...
uncorkedasheville.com
10 Unique & Fun Restaurants at Biltmore Village In Asheville
Uncover the most fun and best restaurants at Biltmore Village in Asheville, NC for a variety of budgets and cuisines – from locals. Are you visiting Biltmore Estate and wondering where to eat nearby? Or, are you just exploring Asheville’s top neighborhoods and adore this area’s charm?
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community
For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
WLOS.com
New parking lot at Asheville Regional Airport expected to add about 400 spaces
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport will soon break ground on an additional parking lot to help keep up with record growth in recent years. “When you see this kind of growth, that means there are a lot more people at the airport, a lot more cars arriving to park at the airport, and we need places to put those cars,” said Tina Kinsey, Vice President of Marketing, PR & Air Service Development.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny’s Winter Prediction
Oh sure, that Pennsylvania rodent, noted weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil may get all the national publicity on February 2nd, after all it is Groundhog Day, but we all know who to REALLY pay attention to. “Pisgah Pete,” Brevard, North Carolina’s official white squirrel ambassador, had predicted the remaining length of winter and football games since 2015. However, according to The Transylvania Times, in 2022, “that most famous member of the white squirrels species unique to Brevard announced his early retirement due to age.”
iheart.com
Murder Suspect in Custody, Unemployment Low in WNC, Mother Surrenders
(Rutherford County, NC) -- A Florida murder suspect is in Rutherford County jail. Investigators told WLOS-TV the man wrecked a car off Main Street in Ellenboro after a chase yesterday. He was reportedly inside the vehicle of a missing 74-year-old man from Florida. Rutherford County's sheriff says the suspect is also wanted in North Carolina for probation charges.
WLOS.com
Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
Democrat-run tourist town sees 200% surge in break-ins amid violent crime spike: 'Wildly frustrating'
Asheville, North Carolina, has seen a 200% monthly increase in break-ins amid a violent crime spike that comes as its police department has been hemorrhaging officers.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
WLOS.com
Buncombe business leaders discuss McCormick Field upgrades, county's comprehensive plan
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Leaders with Asheville's Minor League Baseball team discussed the need for more than $30 million in repairs to McCormick Field during a Council of Independent Business Owners (CIBO) meeting on Friday. Earlier this week, Buncombe County commissioners revealed a finance plan for the baseball stadium....
WYFF4.com
Greenville councilwoman remembered as civil rights pioneer and substance abuse rehab advocate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lottie Beal Gibson was born in Seneca, South Carolina, in 1930. She moved to West Greenville a few years later. "In my midst of missing her, I'm tearing up. It just warms my heart that so many people love my mom and appreciated her and that she sacrificed and gave her life to serving others," Gaybriel Gibson says.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
