Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years
A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
Fatal Fire Overnight in York County
The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
Elderly woman dead after fatal York County fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Monday morning, the Fairview Township Fire Department responded to a fatal fire at a home off of Thorley Road in York County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), at 1:49 a.m. PSP Fire Marshals were dispatched to a home located on 369 Thorley Road in York County for a residential structure fire.
Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County on Saturday, Feb. 4. Officials were called to the scene at the 300 block of Liberty Court in Silver Spring Township at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Silver Spring Township Fire Company has told abc27 that most of the fire was at the back of the home.
New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
World War II undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Police found an undetonated explosive device in New Cumberland Borough during the morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5. According to police, officers with the New Cumberland Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue where the device was located. Police state that the device looked to be from the World War II era.
Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.
Cumberland County motel fire displaces 30+ people
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More details have been released after a fire damaged a Motel 6 in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County on Friday night. The Upper Allen Township Fire Chief states that flames started at a mobile home about six feet behind the motel. From there, the fire spread throughout the building. Officials tell abc27 that over 30 people have been displaced, including the motel owner’s family, who lived in that mobile home.
Police in Lebanon County investigating shots fired into bank
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — South Lebanon Township Police are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2. According to police, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 850 East Walnut Street in Lebanon. When police arrived on the scene, they learned two bullet holes were found in the entry doors by employees.
Pa. county issues $47,000 in tax credits to volunteer firefighters, EMS staffers
CARLISLE, Pa. — Cumberland County announced Tuesday it has issued $47,124 in real estate tax credits to 197 volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. County commissioners in 2022 created the credit to acknowledge the value and dedication of volunteer first responders. Volunteers who applied and qualified for the credit received...
Assisted living facility catches fire in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An assisted living facility caught fire Friday afternoon in Northumberland County. Officials say the fire started in the basement of Milton Developmental Services. Around 30 people live in the facility and more than a dozen were displaced temporarily and brought to a church next door.
Freezing temperatures complicate hours-long fire fight at central Pa. motel
A fire that broke out in the back of a Cumberland County Motel 6 had firefighters working for hours Friday evening in frigid cold temperatures. Although officials don’t know the cause of the fire, Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said it started in the back of the building toward a trailer that was destroyed in the firefight. The fire then rolled across the roof of the motel and went down into the building before spreading.
Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
Robbery at Tobacco Hut on Wayne Ave
On February 3rd at 2:12 am, two suspects broke the front door glass of The Tobacco Hut and entered the business. The suspects then shattered a display case and stole several vape devices before fleeing the store. One of the suspects cut themselves on the shattered display case resulting in an injury.
Lancaster man missing almost a month, family worried
LANCASTER, Pa. — A family in Lancaster is worried after a family member has been missing for nearly a month. Lancaster police are actively searching for 35-year-old Edgard Cirino-Castro, who has been missing since Jan. 5. His family is concerned for him and wants to know that he is...
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
