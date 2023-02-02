Read full article on original website
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
Missouri Farmer Catches 'Crazy Looking' 30-Pound African Serval Cat, & Contacts Turpentine Creek Wildlife RefugeZack LoveAva, MO
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overheadRoger MarshEureka Springs, AR
Forget the Gulf Coast You Can Swim With the Sharks in Arkansas
Now you don't have to travel to the Gulf Coast to swim with the sharks you just have to take a road trip to Northwest Arkansas. That's right, a $3.5 million hand-on 22,000 square-foot Aquarium and zoo is set to open soon in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Hills Promenade. The Blue Zoo Aquarium will feature lots of fish, a petting zoo, a bird, a butterfly, and a reptile exhibit.
Top 10 Must-Visit Places To Eat in Rogers AR (Pinnacle, Promenade & Village On The Creeks)
Looking for the Top 10 Places to Eat in Rogers Ar in the Pinnacle, Promenade and Village on the Creeks area? This area of Rogers is incredibly popular and booming with activity. These restaurants serve a variety of delicious cuisine and offer attentive and friendly customer service. National chain restaurants...
Purina Presents: Meet Ginger in Pet of the Week
We love finding animals forever homes in our community and this week, we'd like to introduce you to Ginger from Rogers Humane Society for Animals.
Northwest Arkansas Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville
Northwest Arkansas Mall is a shopping mall located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shopping center began as Northwest Arkansas Plaza, a single-level mall of 570,000 square feet (53,000 m2) leasable square feet. It was developed by General Growth Properties, and among the original tenants were Sears, Dillard's, and F. W. Woolworth Company.
Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record
Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. 2023 Frost Fest. Fort Smith Polar Plunge. UPDATE: Intruder shot and killed at Fort Smith home. UPDATE: Intruder...
The Most-Photographed Crag In The Country Is Right Here In Arkansas
Hawksbill Crag is the most photographed bluff in Arkansas and could arguably be one of the most photographed in the country. This unique rock formation was also named the most beautiful as well as the most romantic place in the state. Located in the Ozark National Forest near Kingston, this picture-perfect natural wonder is a sight to behold. Grab your camera and let’s explore this gorgeous crag in Arkansas and marvel at its stunning vistas.
Walmart to shift pharmacy hours
Walmart says it is shifting its pharmacy hours starting March 1.
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
Northwest Arkansas winter storm leaves damage behind
The recent winter storm has moved out of the region but it left quite a bit of damage behind.
These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World
Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
Why experts say you should clean your car after winter weather
ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation and multiple county road departments have been spreading salt mixtures on roadways in order to combat the ice. Nick Jones with AAMCO Transmissions and Zack Roller with NWA Mobile Detail explains that those chemicals could present an issue for drivers. "We...
Gymbacks break program attendance record in return to Bud Walton Arena
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas gymnastics team made its return to Bud Walton Arena and once again made history. The 11,031 fans in attendance were the most ever at a Razorback gymnastics meet. It's the second straight year the team broke an attendance record at Bud. This comes just...
This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over …. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together.
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
No injuries reported in Fayetteville fire, two pets unaccounted for
Fayetteville firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Wedington Drive just before noon on February 3 and no injuries were reported.
Dispatcher receives outpour of support after house fire
A Fayetteville Police Department dispatcher and her family lost everything in a house fire on Jan. 19. Since then, Natisha Claypool, also known as Tisha, said the community has poured out an abundance of support for her, her husband Jeremy, and her two kids.
Two-story home ‘a complete loss’ after Prairie Grove blaze; one person injured
One person was injured in a three-alarm fire Thursday night at a home in northwest suburban Prairie Grove. The two-story home was a complete loss, and the lone occupant sustained various injuries, including minor burns, Nunda officials wrote.
Missing woman found dead in Washington County
The historic saint James missionary Baptist church …. The historic saint James missionary Baptist church in Fayetteville. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. 2023...
Ricky Council IV says Hogs knew they couldn't lose to South Carolina
The Razorbacks picked up their first true road win of the year despite blowing a 13-point lead in the second half.
