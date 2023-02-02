ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Forget the Gulf Coast You Can Swim With the Sharks in Arkansas

Now you don't have to travel to the Gulf Coast to swim with the sharks you just have to take a road trip to Northwest Arkansas. That's right, a $3.5 million hand-on 22,000 square-foot Aquarium and zoo is set to open soon in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Hills Promenade. The Blue Zoo Aquarium will feature lots of fish, a petting zoo, a bird, a butterfly, and a reptile exhibit.
ROGERS, AR
tourcounsel.com

Northwest Arkansas Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville

Northwest Arkansas Mall is a shopping mall located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shopping center began as Northwest Arkansas Plaza, a single-level mall of 570,000 square feet (53,000 m2) leasable square feet. It was developed by General Growth Properties, and among the original tenants were Sears, Dillard's, and F. W. Woolworth Company.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record

Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. 2023 Frost Fest. Fort Smith Polar Plunge. UPDATE: Intruder shot and killed at Fort Smith home. UPDATE: Intruder...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
OnlyInYourState

The Most-Photographed Crag In The Country Is Right Here In Arkansas

Hawksbill Crag is the most photographed bluff in Arkansas and could arguably be one of the most photographed in the country. This unique rock formation was also named the most beautiful as well as the most romantic place in the state. Located in the Ozark National Forest near Kingston, this picture-perfect natural wonder is a sight to behold. Grab your camera and let’s explore this gorgeous crag in Arkansas and marvel at its stunning vistas.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
OnlyInYourState

These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World

Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
CLAREMORE, OK
5NEWS

Why experts say you should clean your car after winter weather

ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation and multiple county road departments have been spreading salt mixtures on roadways in order to combat the ice. Nick Jones with AAMCO Transmissions and Zack Roller with NWA Mobile Detail explains that those chemicals could present an issue for drivers. "We...
ROGERS, AR
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now

The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
TAHLEQUAH, OK
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over …. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Missing woman found dead in Washington County

The historic saint James missionary Baptist church …. The historic saint James missionary Baptist church in Fayetteville. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. 2023...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR

