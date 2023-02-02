ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:09 p.m. EST

Grammys fashion: Lizzo, Doja Cat, Styles wow on red carpet. NEW YORK (AP) — Lizzo wowed in a huge bright orange custom opera coat by Dolce & Gabbana at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The superstar walked gingerly as she posed for cameras. After awhile, she dropped her coat to reveal a busty sequined corset gown. Harry Styles drew cheers in a rainbow harlequin-pattern jumpsuit adorned with crystals. He was shirtless underneath. And Doja Cat rocked a vinyl, skintight Atelier Versace look. Anitta was already topping some best dressed lists. She opted for a Versace gown in black from 2003. Taylor Swift, channeling her Midnights era, wore a two-piece sparkly skirt set. Her crop top had a high-neck and long sleeves. It was midnight blue.
