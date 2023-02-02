ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Why He's Still Coaching At 71 Years Old

Nick Saban is posed to return for his 17th season as Alabama's football head coach in 2023. Earlier this week, Saban joined The 33rd Team's Vic Carucci and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowherd to discuss what continues to drive him at age 71.  "I like the relationships with the ...
The Comeback

Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire

Friday delivered massive news for the Alabama Crimson Tide. On3 Sports reported Friday afternoon that Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had been hired to the same position on head coach Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. The move comes just a day after Chris Low of ESPN reported that Rees had emerged as Read more... The post Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
