University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Notre Dame’s best Tommy Rees replacements after Alabama departure
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team are on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees left the school on February 3 to become the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Rees heads to the Crimson Tide to replace Bill O’Brien. O’Brien went back to the NFL, joining the New...
Nick Saban, Alabama hire 39-year coaching veteran as new DC
Nick Saban and Alabama have finally made a decision on the Crimson Tide’s next defensive coordinator. Alabama is hiring Kevin Steele to become the next DC, via ESPN’s Chris Low. This will be Steele’s third stint under Saban at Alabama. Steele spent this past season as Miami’s defensive...
Report Suggests Kevin Steele Could Return to Alabama After Miami Stint
Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator reportedly a target of Nick Saban and Alabama
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coordinator Announcement
The Alabama Crimson Tide have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator and it's a familiar face. Per ESPN's Chris Low: "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as Alabama's defensive coordinator. noting that "this will be Steele's third different stint under Nick Saban at Bama." "Steele, a ...
Alabama hires former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele
Steele returns to Bama after a 15-year hiatus.
Nick Saban Reveals Why He's Still Coaching At 71 Years Old
Nick Saban is posed to return for his 17th season as Alabama's football head coach in 2023. Earlier this week, Saban joined The 33rd Team's Vic Carucci and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowherd to discuss what continues to drive him at age 71. "I like the relationships with the ...
Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire
Friday delivered massive news for the Alabama Crimson Tide. On3 Sports reported Friday afternoon that Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had been hired to the same position on head coach Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. The move comes just a day after Chris Low of ESPN reported that Rees had emerged as Read more... The post Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEC Basketball: Alabama, Kentucky rise in latest 2022-23 power rankings
For the second consecutive week, a new team sits atop our latest 2022-23 SEC basketball power rankings. Who is that one team, and how does the remainder of our rankings look after this past week’s action?. Alabama, Kentucky rise in latest 2022-23 SEC Basketball power rankings. 14. South Carolina...
Coach DeMeco, the Jalen Debate, and the Elephant in the Room Rampaged: All Things CW
Coming off a disappointing loss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, Alabama basketball quickly re-established itself as a top contender this season.
Gymnastics Instant Analysis: No. 11 Alabama 197.850, No. 6 Auburn 197.700
The BamaCentral crew recaps the Crimson Tide's win over the Tigers, including a perfect 10 from Luisa Blanco.
Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Football Back on Top, Philon Chooses Auburn
The Crimson Tide is back atop the football recruiting world while the top basketball player in the state is headed to the Plains.
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
Alabama PO sentenced to 30 years in prison for abusing his position
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama Probation Officer will spend the next 30 years in prison for abusing his position. Michael Steven Painter served as a Probation Officer assigned to Fayette County. Painter was arrested in 2020 on charges of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and Use of Position or...
