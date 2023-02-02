Read full article on original website
Alycia Baumgardner becomes undisputed junior lightweight champion
Alycia Baumgardner defeated Elhem Mekhaled to become the undisputed junior lightweight champion Saturday night.
Serrano vs. Cruz Live Stream: How to Watch the Undisputed Championship Boxing Fight Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a massive night in boxing: Amanda Serrano, a seven-weight class world champion and one of the best fighters of all time, is looking to become the first undisputed champion out of Puerto Rico. In her way is featherweight WBA champion Erika Cruz Hernandez. And to make things even more interesting, tonight’s co-main presents yet another undisputed championship fight between super featherweights Alycia Baumgardner and Elhem Mekhaled. It’s a headline-worthy fight in its own right, making tonight’s event a...
Canelo Alvarez picks Gervonta Davis to defeat Ryan Garcia on April 15th
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to beat Ryan Garcia in their agreed upon but still unsigned mega-fight on Showtime PPV on April 15th. Like many, Alvarez feels that the 24-year-old Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) lacks the experience to defeat a fighter of Tank Davis’ caliber at this early juncture of his career, so he’ll lose the fight.
UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones
With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
