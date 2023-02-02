If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a massive night in boxing: Amanda Serrano, a seven-weight class world champion and one of the best fighters of all time, is looking to become the first undisputed champion out of Puerto Rico. In her way is featherweight WBA champion Erika Cruz Hernandez. And to make things even more interesting, tonight’s co-main presents yet another undisputed championship fight between super featherweights Alycia Baumgardner and Elhem Mekhaled. It’s a headline-worthy fight in its own right, making tonight’s event a...

2 DAYS AGO