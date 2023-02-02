Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Jon Rahm is in Scottsdale preparing for the WM Phoenix Open alongside Tom Kim, J.J. Watt and Michael Phelps
Jon Rahm’s last start ended with disappointment. A rough final round at Torrey Pines led to a T-7 finish — a season-best outcome for many on the PGA Tour, but standards are different for the world No. 2. He’s already in Arizona preparing for next week’s WM Phoenix...
Centre Daily
Bellator 290 post-event facts: Ryan Bader keeps perfect rematch record
The first Bellator event of 2023, Bellator 290, went down Saturday at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., and it marked a monumental occasion for both the promotion and the sport. In addition to being the organization’s debut showcase on CBS, the card marked the retirement fight of legendary former PRIDE champion Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA, 4-3 BMMA), who suffered a first-round TKO loss to heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) in their main event rematch.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Comments / 0