Read full article on original website
Related
January was the warmest on record for millions
January featured what meteorologists referred to as a "blowtorch" pattern in the East, with consistently milder than average weather conditions and barely any snow. By the numbers: Most cities, particularly those east of the Mississippi River, saw a top 15 warmest January. In New York City, it was the warmest...
Richmond a leader in Black business ownership
Richmond has one of the highest rates of Black-owned businesses in the nation. What's happening: Roughly 6.7% of businesses in the Richmond area are Black-owned, tying it with Atlanta for third-highest percentage of Black-owned businesses in the country, according to Lending Tree, which analyzed data from 2019.Fayetteville, North Carolina, comes in first with more than 11%, followed by D.C. Nationwide, the rate is 2% for companies that have employees, according to a 2022 Alliance for Entrepreneurial Equity study. Yes, but: Neither rate is proportional to the Black population, which is 13% nationwide and 28% in metro Richmond. Why it matters: 80% of Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months, per the Alliance, so we want to give them some attention in honor of Black History Month. What are your favorite Black-owned businesses in town? Let us know so we can feature some this month — and all year.
Chicago rents are still high, for now
Data: Moody's Analytics; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Rent is still getting pricier in Chicago, but renters are faring better here than in much of the U.S. Driving the news: In the fourth quarter of 2022, the average asking rent in Chicago was $1,830, up 8.2% from a year earlier, per economic research firm Moody's Analytics.Still, that percentage is lower than the national average. Why it matters: Affordability concerns are starting to weigh down the booming rental market, Axios' Sami Sparber writes.What's happening: Many would-be homebuyers chose to rent longer last year, sustaining apartment demand, economists at Moody's Analytics say. But folks...
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0