Muscogee County, GA

WTVM

Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Taylor County deputies locate missing woman connected to shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Missing woman, Haley Gibson has been located. Taylor County deputies have found and taken Taylor Gibson into custody. No other details regarding her arrest have been provided. -- TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Taylor County deputies are in search of a missing suspect. The Taylor County...
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
LAGRANGE, GA
wrbl.com

Phenix City woman appears in court after allegedly fatally shooting child

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

One person murdered in Phenix City drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, the Phenix City Police Department responded to a call in the 2700 block of 6th Street, in reference to a person being shot. At the scene, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened on Saturday February 4, around 2:45pm.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

22-year-old killed in Phenix City shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon. The Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2700 block of 6th St. at 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mackey was […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wgxa.tv

Shoplifter wanted by Fort Valley Police Department

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Fort Valley man is wanted for shoplifting. Fort Valley Police are looking for Joe Wesley Jackson Jr. who was last seen in the Fort Valley area. Officers said Jackson is wanted for felony obstruction and shoplifting. Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked...
FORT VALLEY, GA
WTVM

Auburn man faces multiple drug charges following traffic stop arrest

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 42-year-old Auburn man is behind bars and charged with multiple drug crimes after being arrested during a traffic stop. According to Auburn police, Jacarl Montrel Gullatte was arrested from a narcotics investigation that led to a search warrant and the recovery of numerous controlled substances.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn man arrested on multiple felony drug charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 42-year-old Jacarl Montreal Gullatte, from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants charging him with drug trafficking fentanyl, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.) According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation, leading to […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 continues to take a look at an outside company’s in-depth analysis of the practices within the Columbus police department. That assessment was paid for by local businesses. We take a look at how the police force handles gang activity in the Fountain City.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LPD searching for suspect in shooting resulting in hospitalized 17-year-old

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday at around 10:47 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at WellStar West Georgia Hospital. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), responding officers spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The police department says the victim […]
LAGRANGE, GA

