Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
Police search for suspect after 15-year-old shot in Troup County
Police are searching for a suspect after a 15-year-old boy was shot in LaGrange.
MCSO arrest two suspects wanted in the Virgin Islands on first-degree murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced that it arrested another two suspects who were wanted on Murder charges, totaling to four suspects arrested on murder charges by the MSCO within a two-day span. On Friday, the MCSO’s Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, executed two […]
UPDATE: Four suspects charged in 2020 Upatoi murder appear in court ahead of trial
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A trial is set to begin Monday for several suspects in the 2020 shooting death of a 21-year-old during a home invasion in Upatoi. Four of those suspects appeared before Judge John Martin in Superior Court on Friday. The state and the defense addressed the court saying there are some ongoing […]
GBI makes arrest in Americus aggravated assault case
AMERICUS — Taris Hollomon Jr., 27, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and one count of criminal damage to property.
LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
Phenix City woman appears in court after allegedly fatally shooting child
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.
Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
One person murdered in Phenix City drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, the Phenix City Police Department responded to a call in the 2700 block of 6th Street, in reference to a person being shot. At the scene, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened on Saturday February 4, around 2:45pm.
EXCLUSIVE: 13-year-old killed in Phenix City died the day of his father’s birthday
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - NOTE: News Leader 9 originally reported the child was 12 years old, per sources. However, Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey and the victim’s mom clarified his age as 13. We’re learning even more details about what happened Wednesday night when a 13-year-old was...
Shoplifter wanted by Fort Valley Police Department
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Fort Valley man is wanted for shoplifting. Fort Valley Police are looking for Joe Wesley Jackson Jr. who was last seen in the Fort Valley area. Officers said Jackson is wanted for felony obstruction and shoplifting. Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked...
Authorities in LaGrange continue search for suspects in Houston Street aggravated assault
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the night of February 2, around 8:26pm, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Houston Street. Authorities were called to Houston Street, in reference to shots fired in the vicinity. Before they could arrive, 911 informed officers of a second round of shots fired into an occupied residence,
Auburn man faces multiple drug charges following traffic stop arrest
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 42-year-old Auburn man is behind bars and charged with multiple drug crimes after being arrested during a traffic stop. According to Auburn police, Jacarl Montrel Gullatte was arrested from a narcotics investigation that led to a search warrant and the recovery of numerous controlled substances.
Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 continues to take a look at an outside company’s in-depth analysis of the practices within the Columbus police department. That assessment was paid for by local businesses. We take a look at how the police force handles gang activity in the Fountain City.
LPD searching for suspect in shooting resulting in hospitalized 17-year-old
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday at around 10:47 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at WellStar West Georgia Hospital. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), responding officers spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The police department says the victim […]
