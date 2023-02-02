Read full article on original website
Return of James, Pritchett creates 'foundation' for packed Auburn secondary
Auburn’s 2023 secondary looks to be the best position group on the roster, and it’s not only a loaded room on the field. Zac Etheridge was retained by Hugh Freeze to now enter his third season on Auburn’s staff, and a familiar, veteran face was also added to the fray: Wesley McGriff, who’s now in his third stint with the Tigers, most recently from 2019-20.
Tennessee vs. Auburn basketball: No. 2 Vols earn buzz from national media after surviving No. 25 Tigers, 46-43
Calling Saturday’s Auburn-Tennessee tilt a “slugfest” might be kind. No. 2 Tennessee survived No. 25 Auburn’s upset bid in a 46-43 rock fight. Tennessee and Auburn combined to shoot 5 for 48 from 3-point range (10.4%), so it was fitting that it came down to a controversial long-range bomb on the game's final play.
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
Davis says opportunity to coach at his alma mater a pleasant surprise
AUBURN, Alabama–One of the more productive receivers to play for the Auburn football Tigers in the last decade, Marcus Davis is off to a strong start in his career as a college coach, something that got the attention of Hugh Freeze. Davis was the Tigers’ new head coach’s choice to direct the wide receivers and the former Tiger receiver said he appreciates the opportunity.
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell out against Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn backup center Dylan Cardwell will not be available when the No. 25 Tigers take on No. 2 Tennessee this afternoon. Cardwell was not present with the team throughout warmups and was still absent with minutes until tipoff. Coach Bruce Pearl said he's dealing with an illness.
