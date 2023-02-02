Auburn’s 2023 secondary looks to be the best position group on the roster, and it’s not only a loaded room on the field. Zac Etheridge was retained by Hugh Freeze to now enter his third season on Auburn’s staff, and a familiar, veteran face was also added to the fray: Wesley McGriff, who’s now in his third stint with the Tigers, most recently from 2019-20.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO