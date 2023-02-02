ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Is Idaho Home to the Nation’s Longest-Living People?

According to 2020 data released by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Idaho's average life expectancy is 78.4 years. Fast-forward to 2023, and World Population Review's newest data confirms Idaho's life expectancy hasn't budged a single year. IDAHO LIFE EXPECTANCY by county. Data from a 2022 County Health Rankings...
Idaho Capital Sun

Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid

As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and that guarantee of ongoing Medicaid coverage will end on April 1. As […] The post Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
idahoednews.org

State commission reprimands teachers for offensive comments, physical altercation

Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Thursday against eight teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators. The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who have the authority to approve, suspend and revoke teaching and administrative licenses in Idaho.
idahoednews.org

Data Dive: Where at-risk students are thriving

Idaho’s most at-risk student groups tend to fall behind their peers academically. It’s a story that’s retold with every new batch of standardized test score results or graduation rates. These at-risk populations are minorities in Idaho. Among them are students:. with disabilities. with limited English proficiency. experiencing...
Post Register

State objects to Vallow Daybell motion to dismiss

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In the case of Idaho v. Lori Vallow Daybell, Daybell's attorney's filed a request to dismiss the case on the grounds that the court violated her 6th amendment rights to a speedy trial. The state has filed an objection to the defendant's motion to dismiss...
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I will not misuse the office’

A lieutenant governor strolling in to talk with the governor or chief of staff is hardly a shocking development – unless you consider how life was before former House Speaker Scott Bedke took the job a few weeks ago. He provides a marked contrast from his predecessor, Janice McGeachin, who spent much of her term […] The post Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I will not misuse the office’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register

Kohberger's attorney submits discovery response

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An update in the case of Idaho v. Bryan Kohberger on Friday, February 3rd. The state requested discovery from the defendant, meaning Kohberger's attorneys would have to disclose and share any evidence they plan to share at trial in his defense. Kohberger's attorneys have responded...
kqennewsradio.com

GREATER IDAHO BILL INTRODUCED INTO IDAHO STATE LEGISLATURE

A bill that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by the Idaho House of Representatives’ State Affairs Committee on Wednesday, after a short discussion. It was then read on the floor of the House. A full hearing before the committee has been scheduled for February 13th at 9:00 a.m.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill to require licenses for smelt dipping moves through WA Legislature

Whenever smelt dips open along the Cowlitz River, thousands turn out to catch a bucket of the small silver fish. Part of the dip’s popularity is that smelt are one of the only species of fish that Washingtonians can catch without a fishing license. A bill going through the state Legislature could change that.
livinginthenews.com

From the Desk of the Governor 1/29/2023

This week, I sat down with some students, teachers, and school staff in Coeur d’Alene to discuss how we can continue putting the education of young Idahoans FIRST. As Governor, I have prioritized making investments in Idaho’s education system. Since I took office four years ago, we have increased school funding by 57%!
