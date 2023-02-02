ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey’s “It’s A Wrap” Gets Streaming Surge Thanks To TikTok

By Mya Abraham
 3 days ago
Mariah Carey ’s devoted fanbase—affectionately known as the Lambs —are giving her album cuts their flowers. “It’s A Wrap,” a deep-cut from her 2009 LP, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel , is currently TikTok ’s latest sound craze and has even sparked a viral challenge .

The dance challenge launched in mid January, at Carey’s request, causing the record to soar 1000% in weekly on-demand streams in the U.S. alone. Like most sounds on the app, the sped-up version of “It’s A Wrap” gained traction among fans and even had Carey performing her elaborate choreography to the tune. Complete with backup dancers and a sandwich wrap at the end, the video has amassed over 9.5 million plays on TikTok.

By late January, a slew of the New York songbird ‘s diehard fans recreated the dance sequence and Carey wound up reposting her favorite ones. “Battery about to die.. just watched hundreds of videos of IT’S A WRAP ON TIKTOK!!! I can’t even know what to say!!!,” Carey tweeted.

During the week ending on Jan. 26, the song earned 1.65 million U.S. on-demand streams, according to Luminate —a significant jump from its pre-TikTok era total. For the week ending on Dec. 29, it earned 17,000 streams.

“It’s a Wrap” was never released as a single, but its digital resurgence follows Carey’s “ All I Want for Christmas Is You” reign from the recent holiday season .

Fans may get the chance to see the Queen of Christmas perform live as she hits the Lovers & Friends Festival stage in May.

