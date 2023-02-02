ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Investigation team to review testimony surrounding Spirit of Norfolk fire

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
An investigation team will analyze testimony presented over the last few days about the fire aboard the Spirit of Norfolk cruise ship.

The Spirit of Norfolk was underway in the Elizabeth River for a two-hour lunch cruise on June 7, 2022 , when the captain reported a fire in the engine room. All passengers and crew safely disembarked.

Since Jan. 26, 2023, the Coast Guard has been holding formal hearings to consider evidence related to the fire .

During the first day of the hearing, inspectors testified that on May 10, one month before the fire, the Spirit of Norfolk passed inspection. Just five days later, the engine overheated due to an internal corroded water pump failure, according to testimony.

According to inspectors, following the engine overheating, a complete overhaul to the engine was done and they say the Spirit of Norfolk operated successfully 18 times between the completion of the overhaul and the fire on June 7.

It wasn't until June 11 that crews fully extinguished the fire. The next day, it was towed to Colonna’s Shipyard on June 12.

After the investigation team reviews the testimony, the Coast Guard will release a 'final action memo' that will outline its position on the team's recommendations.

